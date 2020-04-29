Clear

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala tests positive for Covid-19 for fourth time in six weeks

Article Image

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has tested positive for the coronavirus for the fourth time in six weeks, a source close to the player has told CNN.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Valentina di Donato, Aleks Klosok and Ben Morse, CNN

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has tested positive for the coronavirus for the fourth time in six weeks, a source close to the player has told CNN.

The Argentine striker was one of the first Juventus players to contract Covid-19, along with Italian defender Daniele Rugani and French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, but has made a recovery.

"He is doing well now, he has no symptoms and is even training. Now he is waiting for the results of the latest two swabs," the source said.

"Dybala has to respect the healthcare system and the time it takes. He is a soccer player and doesn't get preferential treatment."

It is unclear when each of Dybala's tests took place.

A Juventus spokesperson told CNN: "Dybala is still positive and when he tests negative it will be communicated."

Antibody response

Dybala first announced on Instagram on Saturday March 21 that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had tested positive after his first test.

On March 27, the 26-year-old spoke to Juventus' official YouTube account about his experience of contracting the disease: "I developed strong symptoms, but today I already feel much better.

"Now I can move better, walking and trying to train. I could hardly breathe, I couldn't do anything after five minutes. My muscles ached. Fortunately, Oriana and I are better now."

The club announced earlier this month that both Rugani and Matuidi had made full recoveries after their swab tests came back with negative results.

READ: From Senegal to superhero, but Sadio Mane's story isn't pure fantasy

Earlier this week the World Health Organization said there is "no evidence yet" that people who have tested positive for Covid-19 are immune from a second infection.

"Right now, there are no studies that evaluate the antibody response as it relates to immunity, so we can't say that an antibody response means that someone is immune," said Dr. Maria van Kerkhove, who is the technical lead for the coronavirus response with the WHO.

"Saying that there's no evidence in this area, doesn't mean that there's no immunity, it just means these studies haven't been done yet," Van Kerkhove added.

READ: Thierry Henry and the coronavirus pandemic: Zoom calls, cleaning and how MLS 'has no limits'

Slowly on its way back

Italy has been particularly badly affected by the coronavirus. There have been 201,505 confirmed cases and 27,359 deaths in Italy so far, according to John Hopkins University statistics.

Italy's Serie A league was postponed following the pandemic's outbreak, but teams can return to training next month after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the loosening of lockdown restrictions across the country in the coming weeks.

New measures will come into effect on May 4, such as the relaxing of travel restrictions, increased access to parks and gardens and the ability to hold funerals with up to 15 attendees.

The manufacturing and construction sectors will reopen entirely, while bars and restaurants will be allowed to offer takeaway services.

Conte also announced that on May 18, further restrictions -- such as sports teams returning to training and museums and libraries reopening -- would also be lifted.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

However, Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said he saw an "increasingly narrow path for the resumption of the Serie A."

"If I were one of the presidents (of the clubs) I would focus on the next season," Spadafora told private TV broadcaster La7.

While France canceled its 2019/2020 football season on Tuesday, England's Premier League and Germany's Bundesliga are exploring ways of trying to finish the current campaign, though Dybala's case potential raises further questions for major European leagues to consider.

FIFA's chief doctor said this week he remained skeptical about leagues restarting the 2019-20 season.

"My proposal is if it is possible, avoid playing competitive football in the coming weeks," the chair of FIFA's medical committee Michel d'Hooghe told BBC Sport. "Try to be prepared for the start of good competition next season."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6814

Reported Deaths: 245
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile99446
Jefferson86141
Lee37725
Shelby31910
Marshall3136
Montgomery3025
Chambers29119
Tallapoosa27917
Madison2224
Tuscaloosa1990
Baldwin1713
Etowah1308
Coffee1050
Walker940
Calhoun923
Houston843
Elmore821
Marion766
DeKalb762
St. Clair700
Morgan680
Pike650
Randolph624
Wilcox601
Talladega592
Sumter552
Russell550
Lowndes531
Chilton521
Cullman520
Pickens471
Greene471
Jackson462
Butler451
Limestone440
Franklin440
Marengo443
Bibb420
Hale412
Autauga404
Choctaw390
Dallas373
Barbour370
Macon352
Covington351
Blount340
Washington331
Coosa311
Lauderdale302
Clarke281
Colbert272
Escambia271
Dale250
Henry221
Clay191
Crenshaw160
Cherokee150
Winston130
Lawrence120
Cleburne121
Monroe121
Bullock120
Lamar100
Perry90
Conecuh90
Geneva80
Fayette50
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10052

Reported Deaths: 188
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson238325
Shelby237644
Sumner60835
Bledsoe5890
Rutherford43410
Williamson3998
Out of TN2512
Wilson2493
Knox2145
Bedford1672
Hamilton14913
Montgomery1392
Robertson1390
Madison1281
Putnam1155
Tipton960
Dickson710
McMinn700
Cumberland701
Blount553
Washington540
Fayette531
Trousdale501
Lake500
Sullivan471
Sevier461
Bradley461
Hickman430
Greene422
Cheatham420
Gibson411
Maury400
Macon393
Unassigned350
Dyer330
Coffee330
Franklin321
Hawkins302
Grundy281
Marion281
Loudon280
Anderson241
Marshall221
Smith201
Haywood191
Jefferson180
Weakley180
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Lauderdale170
Hamblen172
Cocke160
Monroe141
DeKalb140
Campbell141
Carter121
Lincoln120
Obion121
Cannon110
Hardeman110
Scott110
McNairy110
Henry110
Humphreys101
Chester100
Polk80
Perry80
Overton80
Warren70
Roane70
Jackson70
Stewart70
Crockett70
Benton61
Meigs60
Morgan60
Henderson60
Hardin50
White50
Claiborne50
Clay50
Grainger50
Giles50
Sequatchie50
Fentress40
Decatur40
Wayne40
Houston40
Moore30
Union30
Johnson30
Rhea30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events