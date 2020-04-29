Clear

Irrfan Khan, Bollywood icon, dies at 53

Article Image

We meet the "Life of Pi" star in Mumbai to talk movies, the future and why he cheated to get into drama school.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 4:20 AM
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, known internationally for his roles in "Life Of Pi" and "Slumdog Millionaire," died Wednesday, his representatives confirmed. He was 53.

"It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away," read a statement from Khan's PR agency, Hardly Anonymous Communications. "Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him."

Khan, one of India's best-known and most beloved actors, revealed in March 2018 that he had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor -- an abnormal growth that begin in the body's specialized neuroendocrine cells, according to the Mayo Clinic.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

He had made a name for himself in Bollywood, with roles in several award-nominated and winning films like "Life In A...Metro" and "The Lunchbox."

He rose to international fame when he played a police inspector in "Slumdog Millionaire," which won eight Academy Awards and seven BAFTA Awards. He took on a bigger starring role in "Life of Pi," which also won multiple Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

He also played supporting roles in major US films like "The Amazing Spider-Man," "Jurassic World" and "Inferno."

Other actors, directors and Bollywood figures posted tributes and messages of condolences on Wednesday commemorating his life and career.

"You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again," tweeted the award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

Amitabh Bachchan, another Bollywood icon, said in a tweet that Khan's death created "a huge vacuum."

"An incredible talent, a gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon," Bachchan tweeted.

Several international film stars also tweeted their condolences, including Priyanka Chopra and Ava DuVernay.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6750

Reported Deaths: 242
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile99446
Jefferson86141
Lee37725
Shelby31910
Marshall3136
Montgomery3025
Chambers29119
Tallapoosa27917
Madison2224
Tuscaloosa1990
Baldwin1713
Etowah1308
Coffee1050
Walker940
Calhoun923
Houston843
Elmore821
Marion766
DeKalb762
St. Clair700
Morgan680
Pike650
Randolph624
Wilcox601
Talladega592
Sumter552
Russell550
Lowndes531
Chilton521
Cullman520
Pickens471
Greene471
Jackson462
Butler451
Limestone440
Franklin440
Marengo443
Bibb420
Hale412
Autauga404
Choctaw390
Dallas373
Barbour370
Macon352
Covington351
Blount340
Washington331
Coosa311
Lauderdale302
Clarke281
Colbert272
Escambia271
Dale250
Henry221
Clay191
Crenshaw160
Cherokee150
Winston130
Lawrence120
Cleburne121
Monroe121
Bullock120
Lamar100
Perry90
Conecuh90
Geneva80
Fayette50
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10052

Reported Deaths: 188
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson238325
Shelby237644
Sumner60835
Bledsoe5890
Rutherford43410
Williamson3998
Out of TN2512
Wilson2493
Knox2145
Bedford1672
Hamilton14913
Montgomery1392
Robertson1390
Madison1281
Putnam1155
Tipton960
Dickson710
McMinn700
Cumberland701
Blount553
Washington540
Fayette531
Trousdale501
Lake500
Sullivan471
Sevier461
Bradley461
Hickman430
Greene422
Cheatham420
Gibson411
Maury400
Macon393
Unassigned350
Dyer330
Coffee330
Franklin321
Hawkins302
Grundy281
Marion281
Loudon280
Anderson241
Marshall221
Smith201
Haywood191
Jefferson180
Weakley180
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Lauderdale170
Hamblen172
Cocke160
Monroe141
DeKalb140
Campbell141
Carter121
Lincoln120
Obion121
Cannon110
Hardeman110
Scott110
McNairy110
Henry110
Humphreys101
Chester100
Polk80
Perry80
Overton80
Warren70
Roane70
Jackson70
Stewart70
Crockett70
Benton61
Meigs60
Morgan60
Henderson60
Hardin50
White50
Claiborne50
Clay50
Grainger50
Giles50
Sequatchie50
Fentress40
Decatur40
Wayne40
Houston40
Moore30
Union30
Johnson30
Rhea30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events