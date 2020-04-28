Clear

White House economist: Unemployment could hit 20% by June

Article Image

Kevin Hassett, senior economic adviser to President Trump, says that "by June we're looking at numbers between 16 and 20 percent." He warns the unemployment rate will be "something that we haven't seen since the 1930s."

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 1:00 PM
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

The White House is telling Americans to brace for a period of Great Depression-level unemployment this summer.

Kevin Hassett, a senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump, warned Tuesday that the jobless rate in the United States could spike to between 16% and 20% by June.

That would be a startling spike from current levels of 4.4% and would mark the highest unemployment since the 1930s. (Unemployment spiked at 25% in 1933, according to estimates from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.)

The economic numbers between May and July "will be as bad as anything we've ever seen," Hassett told CNN's Poppy Harlow.

Beginning in March, the coronavirus pandemic crushed wide swaths of the American economy. Restaurants, movie theaters, theme parks and sports arenas have shut down completely. And it remains unclear if consumers will return to those crowded places even if social distancing restrictions are relaxed.

The health crisis has led to a sudden surge of unemployment. American workers have already filed more than 25 million initial jobless claims since March 14. The economy lost more than 700,000 jobs in March, lifting the unemployment rate from a 50-year low of 3.5%.

40% drop in GDP?

Economists estimate GDP contracted during the first quarter by an annualized rate of 4%. If confirmed by the government on Wednesday, that would mark the worst quarter for the US economy since the Great Recession. It would also be the first outright contraction since 2014.

The biggest pain will be felt during the second quarter. Hassett, who served as a CNN commentator, said US GDP could collapse that quarter by an unprecedented annual rate of 40%. That matches some predictions from Wall Street investment banks.

"I'm not saying we're going to have a Great Depression, but I am saying prepare yourself," Hassett said. "GDP tomorrow will probably be a negative number and that will be the tip of the iceberg of a few months of negative news that's unlike anything you've ever seen."

Other Trump administration officials have painted a more positive outlook.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Sunday that the US economy will rebound this summer.

"What I do think is, as we open up the economy in May and June, you will begin to see the economy bounce back in July, August, September," Mnuchin said. "And my expectation is that you'll see an increasing rate of growth in those three months."

How fast will the economy recover?

Wall Street is betting on a rapid recovery, despite the risks that lie ahead.

The S&P 500 has spiked 29% since the low on March 23, a stunning rebound that reflects optimism about the pandemic and relief over the aggressive response from the Federal Reserve, Congress and the White House. The US economy is experiencing its greatest shock since the Great Depression, and yet the S&P 500 is down just 11% on the year.

Investors are also relieved that some US states including Texas and Georgia have begun to slowly reopen their economies, albeit with health restrictions and social distancing still in place.

The Congressional Budget Office projects a strong rebound in the US economy during the second half of the year. The nonpartisan group estimates that GDP will surge by 23.5% during the third quarter and 10.5% during the final three months of the year.

"It's quite plausible we see a turnaround like the CBO projects. But I'm still worried," Hassett said.

Risk of second wave

The CBO forecast is based on the assumption that social distancing requirements are drastically reduced during the second half of the year as the pandemic fades.

The risk is that a second wave of infections forces stay-at-home orders to snap back on, derailing the economic recovery.

Moody's Investors Service warned Tuesday that renewed lockdowns would deal "severe harm" to the economy and could "quickly escalate into a deep financial crisis that would be far worse in scale and scope" than the 2008 financial crisis.

"If there's another wave in September," Hassett said, "the economy is going to take another hit, for sure."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6644

Reported Deaths: 242
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile94243
Jefferson83936
Lee36824
Shelby3189
Marshall3105
Montgomery2925
Chambers28918
Tallapoosa27517
Madison2144
Tuscaloosa1950
Baldwin1683
Etowah1268
Coffee980
Walker930
Calhoun903
Elmore791
Houston793
Marion756
DeKalb742
St. Clair680
Morgan650
Pike650
Randolph614
Talladega582
Wilcox581
Sumter552
Russell530
Cullman520
Chilton511
Pickens471
Greene460
Jackson452
Marengo433
Franklin430
Limestone420
Bibb420
Hale412
Autauga393
Lowndes391
Choctaw390
Dallas373
Barbour350
Covington341
Macon342
Butler341
Blount340
Lauderdale312
Coosa301
Clarke271
Washington271
Escambia261
Dale250
Colbert232
Henry221
Clay191
Cherokee140
Lawrence120
Cleburne121
Bullock120
Crenshaw120
Monroe111
Winston110
Lamar100
Conecuh90
Perry90
Geneva80
Fayette50
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9918

Reported Deaths: 184
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson233825
Shelby232744
Sumner60334
Bledsoe5880
Rutherford4239
Williamson3997
Out of TN2833
Wilson2463
Knox2144
Bedford1652
Hamilton14613
Montgomery1382
Robertson1380
Putnam1145
Madison1041
Tipton950
Dickson700
Cumberland680
McMinn650
Washington540
Blount543
Fayette521
Lake490
Unassigned490
Trousdale481
Sullivan471
Sevier461
Bradley451
Hickman420
Maury410
Greene412
Gibson411
Cheatham390
Macon393
Coffee330
Dyer320
Franklin291
Hawkins292
Marion281
Grundy281
Loudon270
Anderson241
Marshall221
Haywood191
Smith191
Jefferson180
Weakley180
Lawrence170
Lauderdale170
Hamblen162
Carroll161
Monroe151
DeKalb140
Campbell141
Cocke140
Obion121
Lincoln120
Carter121
Scott110
Hardeman110
Henry110
Cannon110
McNairy110
Chester100
Humphreys101
Overton80
Perry80
Stewart70
Polk70
Roane70
Warren70
Jackson70
Crockett60
Meigs60
Morgan60
Henderson60
Grainger60
Benton61
Hardin50
Clay50
Claiborne50
Sequatchie50
Giles50
Decatur40
Fentress40
White40
Houston40
Johnson30
Moore30
Rhea30
Union30
Wayne20
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events