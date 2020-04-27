Clear

Why Trump failed his nation

Article Image

Dr. Seema Yasmin urges journalists to "debunk" President Trump's misinformation, "but then keep steering the conversation to where it needs to be. Where are the tests?" Oliver Darcy says "we need to think about what average person at home, who is sitting there without a job, is thinking."

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 10:31 AM
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 10:31 AM
Posted By: By David Axelrod, CNN Senior Political Commentator

Watching President Donald Trump wrestle with this epic crisis reminds me of the old fable about the Scorpion and the Frog.

You'll remember that the scorpion asks the frog for a ride across a river, only to sting the frog when they are midway across.

When the startled frog asks why the scorpion would repay his kindness so cruelly and kill them both, the scorpion shrugs. "It's my nature."

Trump could have made this unparalleled and agonizing trial for our country an occasion for personal triumph — if he were only able to take the personal out of it. But that is not his nature.

This moment of extraordinary pain and crisis calls for steadiness and sobriety; empathy for the widespread pain and suffering of others; absolute transparency; a willingness to listen and learn; and rigorous, disciplined attention to detail. None of these qualities are within his nature.

Many governors across America have enhanced their popularity simply by doing their jobs during this deadly outbreak of the coronavirus. Even in a polarized nation, it might have been the same for Trump if, from the start, he had leveled with the country about the nature of the threat, followed expert advice and made the case for the painful and decisive steps required to save lives.

But that's not his nature.

Instead, the President spent six weeks dismissing the threat and offering false assurances as public health experts frantically warned what was to come.

Trump ostensibly feared that an acknowledgment of the severity of the virus and the draconian steps required to protect Americans would tank the stock market and the economy, which he had hoped to make the springboard to his re-election. So he insisted on an alternative storyline.

At the end of January, the President issued what we now know was a porous ban on travel from China, assuring that this would protect the nation against the invasion of what he later branded the "Chinese virus."

US cases would not surpass 15, he said in February, even as some public health experts warned of a potential pandemic. "Miraculously," he suggested with a flourish, the virus could just fade away with a change in the weather.

As Covid-19 had begun its deadly march across the nation, Trump was accusing Democrats and the media of politicizing the disease in what amounted to a Coronavirus "hoax" to damage him.

While some governors were mobilizing against the threat, the President sent the nation and federal bureaucracy the opposite signal, delaying the necessary steps, which cost the nation valuable time to gird for the battle and deepened the crisis.

Since the day he finally recalibrated, appearing at the podium in the White House briefing room in March to declare war on Covid-19, the President has spent most of his briefing time spinning his administration's uneven and tardy response (which he rated a 10 out of 10) rather than giving the American people the sober and accurate assessment they need.

He has denied making dismissive statements about the virus which the entire world heard and has refused to acknowledge where he and his administration have fallen short.

Truth and accountability are not his nature.

Americans of all stripes are bound together by a common calamity, hungry for a unifying leader who will rise above partisanship. But that is not Trump's nature. He has suggested that governors, desperately asking the federal government for more testing supplies, were acting out of political motivation.

Trump is who Trump has been from the beginning of his long career in the public eye: a super narcissist and shameless self-promoter, unwilling to accept responsibility or the truth and unable to think about anyone but himself.

If he had been more in this historic moment, it would have done so much to strengthen his brand and his prospects of reelection -- not to mention comfort his wounded country.

But it is no surprise that he could not.

It's just not his nature.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6429

Reported Deaths: 219
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile91741
Jefferson83933
Lee36524
Shelby3119
Marshall3075
Montgomery2894
Chambers28518
Tallapoosa27417
Madison2114
Tuscaloosa1920
Baldwin1613
Etowah1258
Coffee950
Walker920
Calhoun913
Elmore791
Houston773
Marion745
DeKalb702
Morgan640
St. Clair640
Pike620
Randolph604
Talladega572
Wilcox561
Sumter532
Russell530
Chilton511
Cullman500
Pickens481
Greene460
Jackson452
Marengo413
Franklin410
Limestone410
Hale412
Lowndes381
Bibb380
Autauga372
Blount340
Macon342
Barbour330
Covington331
Dallas332
Butler321
Choctaw320
Lauderdale312
Coosa291
Washington261
Dale250
Escambia251
Clarke251
Colbert232
Henry221
Clay191
Cherokee140
Cleburne121
Bullock120
Monroe121
Lawrence120
Winston110
Crenshaw110
Lamar100
Conecuh90
Perry90
Geneva80
Fayette50
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9667

Reported Deaths: 181
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby229644
Davidson223623
Sumner59334
Bledsoe5880
Rutherford4059
Williamson3977
Out of TN3322
Wilson2333
Knox2104
Bedford1592
Hamilton14113
Robertson1360
Montgomery1362
Putnam1095
Madison1011
Tipton940
Cumberland670
Dickson660
Blount533
Washington520
Fayette521
Trousdale481
Lake480
Sullivan471
Sevier451
Bradley431
Hickman410
Greene412
Maury400
Macon383
Gibson381
Unassigned370
Cheatham360
Coffee320
Dyer310
Hawkins292
Franklin291
Grundy281
Marion281
Loudon270
Anderson251
Marshall221
Smith191
Weakley190
Lauderdale180
Jefferson180
Haywood181
Carroll161
Lawrence160
Hamblen152
Campbell141
McMinn140
Cocke140
DeKalb130
Monroe131
Carter121
Lincoln120
Obion121
Henry110
McNairy110
Hardeman110
Scott110
Chester100
Cannon100
Humphreys91
Perry80
Jackson70
Stewart70
Roane70
Polk70
Crockett70
Overton70
Benton61
Morgan60
Henderson60
Meigs60
Claiborne50
Clay50
Warren50
Giles50
Sequatchie50
Hardin50
Grainger40
Decatur40
Fentress40
White40
Houston40
Union30
Moore30
Rhea30
Van Buren20
Johnson20
Wayne20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events