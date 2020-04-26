Clear

Bill Gates explains how the United States can safely ease coronavirus restrictions

Article Image

Bill Gates tells Fareed the what he sees as the way forward for re-starting parts of the U.S. economy without risking a huge spike in Covid-19 cases.

Posted: Apr 26, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Apr 26, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

The ability for parts of the United States to safely and effectively begin to lift coronavirus restrictions will depend on the country's capacity to aggressively test for and trace new cases of the virus, Bill Gates told CNN's Fareed Zakaria Sunday.

His comments come as several US states prepare to ease social distancing and stay-at-home restrictions this week, despite warnings from health researchers that no state should reopen before May 1. Meanwhile, the total number of reported coronavirus cases in the United States is nearing 1 million, and more than 54,000 Americans have died.

Gates, the Microsoft founder whose foundation has studied pandemics for years and is now involved in fighting coronavirus, warned that just because some areas looking to reopen have experienced relatively small outbreaks doesn't mean they're not at risk.

Many are concerned that reopening too soon could prompt a second wave of infections in the United States as deadly as the first. States must weigh that risk against trying to recover from the economic crisis that's been caused by coronavirus-related shut downs.

"If they open up, they can go back into exponential (coronavirus infection) growth and compete with New York on that basis," Gates said, adding that areas that reopen and allow people to move around could also seed infections in other parts of the country, further slowing the recovery from the pandemic.

How to reopen

Successful reopenings will happen in stages, Gates said, guidance that's in line with recommendations from many health experts and economists, including the World Health Organization. And will require thinking critically about which elements of society are most essential to get back to work, implementing safety measures as they are reopened and ensuring diagnostic testing and contact tracing are in place to understand the effects that easing restrictions has on the spread of the virus.

"What we don't know is, (if) we go slightly back to normal, which activities create the risk of a rebound?" Gates said. "We need to put in place a very dense testing regime so you would detect that rebound going back into exponential growth very quickly and not wait for the ICUs to fill up and there to be a lot of deaths. If you see the hot spot, you kind of understand the activities causing that."

In two suggested plans for reopening the US economy, public health experts and economists said that the country would have to perform millions of diagnostic tests each week before restrictions could be safely lifted.

Gates said Sunday that new testing machines and methods should soon be able to get the United States up to between 400,000 and 500,000 tests per day, though that's "just barely enough for really doing the tracking."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, estimated on Saturday that the country is conducting approximately 1.5 million to 2 million Covid-19 tests per week and said it is likely the testing capacity could be doubled within the next several weeks. So far, the United States has only performed about 4 million coronavirus tests.

Gates added: "The key thing about the US, though, this focus on the number of tests understates the cacophony and mistakes we made in the testing system," including testing shortages, inequality in who can access testing and test results taking longer than 24 hours to reach patients.

As the country ramps up testing and tracking, cities and states must have a staged reopening of various parts of the economy, Gates said, though he admitted "we're a little naive about how to prioritize these activities."

In Georgia on Friday, Governor Brian Kemp allowed hair salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and bowling alleys to reopen, with some caveats for social distancing and screening employees for illness, despite warnings from health researchers. Several other states, including Colorado, Oklahoma and Montana, have taken similar steps toward reopening.

Gates said that when planning for staged reopenings, states should focus on "high value" segments of the economy such as schools, manufacturing and construction, and should figure out how to operate those things with masks and social distancing. Once some schools and businesses get back to work, communities should continue to track the effects on infection rates.

But it will take time.

"The inequality has gotten greater in education, so if we can figure out how to do K through 12 in the fall, that would be good," Gates said. "I even think if we're creative about it and things have gone well, we'll be able to do college."

The case for continued prevention measures

Careful planning to manage the virus is crucial because it will likely still be one to two years before a coronavirus vaccine is developed and ready for large-scale production, Gates said. The Trump administration has estimated a vaccine is 12 to 18 months away, though some leaders in the field say that timeline could be too fast.

Although some have suggested ramping up vaccine production before a vaccine has actually been approved, Gates said the "stage 3" testing that determines whether a drug could have harmful side effects will take time.

"It's very hard to compress these timeframes," he said.

Gates also commented on conspiracy theories that have accused him of profiteering from the pandemic. He called the accusations ironic, after his foundation has spent decades funding and leading research into understanding and protecting against dangerous diseases, though he said he doesn't believe a "meaningful" number of people believe them.

He did say, however, that he wishes he'd been able to get more people to understand the threat posed by coronavirus sooner.

"I always think, how could I have gotten the message out in a stronger way? Where did I fall short?" he said. "Only 5% of what should have been done was done."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6418

Reported Deaths: 219
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile84540
Jefferson79733
Lee35122
Shelby2947
Chambers28217
Montgomery2744
Marshall2674
Tallapoosa26117
Madison2024
Tuscaloosa1820
Baldwin1473
Etowah1218
Walker890
Calhoun893
Coffee871
Houston763
Elmore741
Marion695
St. Clair630
DeKalb612
Randolph604
Pike580
Morgan550
Talladega542
Wilcox531
Russell530
Sumter511
Chilton491
Cullman470
Pickens451
Jackson452
Greene440
Limestone410
Marengo393
Hale392
Autauga362
Lowndes361
Bibb340
Barbour320
Dallas322
Franklin320
Covington310
Blount310
Macon292
Coosa291
Lauderdale252
Choctaw250
Clarke241
Colbert232
Dale230
Henry221
Escambia221
Butler210
Clay190
Washington191
Cleburne121
Bullock120
Lawrence120
Cherokee120
Monroe111
Winston100
Crenshaw100
Lamar100
Conecuh90
Perry90
Geneva60
Fayette40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9189

Reported Deaths: 177
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson213622
Shelby208643
Bledsoe5860
Sumner58434
Rutherford3878
Williamson3817
Out of TN3071
Knox2104
Wilson1993
Bedford1502
Hamilton14013
Montgomery1342
Robertson1270
Putnam1065
Madison991
Tipton910
Cumberland660
Dickson640
Blount533
Fayette511
Washington490
Lake480
Sullivan481
Unassigned480
Trousdale471
Sevier421
Bradley411
Greene412
Hickman400
Maury380
Macon373
Cheatham360
Gibson351
Coffee310
Dyer310
Franklin291
Hawkins292
Marion281
Grundy281
Loudon250
Anderson241
Marshall221
Smith191
Jefferson170
Haywood171
Weakley160
Lawrence160
Lauderdale160
Carroll161
Cocke140
Hamblen142
Campbell131
Lincoln120
Monroe121
Obion121
DeKalb110
Henry110
Scott110
McNairy110
Hardeman110
McMinn100
Chester100
Carter101
Cannon100
Humphreys91
Perry80
Roane70
Overton70
Jackson70
Crockett70
Morgan60
Polk60
Stewart60
Benton61
Clay50
Warren50
Claiborne50
Hardin50
Henderson50
Meigs50
Giles50
Houston40
White40
Grainger40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Sequatchie40
Union30
Rhea30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Johnson20
Wayne20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events