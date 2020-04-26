Clear

Start your Monday smart: US states reopen, 'Parks & Rec,' Ohio primary, May Day

Article Image

Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina are allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen after being closed for weeks. Business owners in those states are weighing a tough choice: reopen while Covid-19 is still a threat, or face closing their doors for good.

Posted By: By Michelle Krupa, AJ Willingham and Faith Karimi, CNN

Mental Health Month begins Friday, and not a moment too soon. Here are some resources and methods to help you face the emotional challenges of this pandemic in the healthiest way possible.

Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

TODAY

• Some US states begin to reopen. Ready or not, some states are beginning to reopen even as the US closes in on 1 million coronavirus cases. Stay-at-home orders and business closures in places including Georgia, Tennessee and Texas are falling away this week, even though a data model often cited by the White House advises most states to wait several more weeks -- or even months -- before loosening social distancing rules. Check where your state stands.

MONDAY

• Boeing holds its shareholders meeting. The virtual session may offer insights into how the plane maker is weathering the pandemic and its expectations for air travel's rebound. Carriers already have reported billions of dollars in losses this year.

TUESDAY

• The NTSB probes the fatal duck boat wreck. The National Transportation Safety Board is due to meet to determine the probable cause of the fatal 2018 duck boat sinking in Branson, Missouri. One crew member and 16 passengers, including nine members of a single family, died when the vessel capsized during a storm.

• Buckeye Democrats vote for a nominee. It's Ohio's primary, but there's no in-person voting because of the pandemic. Instead, mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Monday or dropped off at county boards of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

• The Vice President meets US coronavirus response teams. Mike Pence is due to travel to Rochester, Minnesota, to tour the Mayo Clinic facilities supporting Covid-19 research and treatment. Two days later, he's expected to head to Kokomo in his home state of Indiana to visit a GM plant that's been revamped to build ventilators.

WEDNESDAY

• The Federal Reserve chair speaks with reporters. Jerome Powell is due to hold a video news conference following the two-day Federal Open Markets Committee meeting. He could offer another glimpse into the disastrous economic effects of the pandemic, which one European economist called a "house of horror."

THURSDAY

• The Vietnam War marks a milestone. April 30 marks the 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the end of the Vietnam War. South Vietnam surrendered to North Vietnam, ending the almost 20-year conflict. Meanwhile, after a thawing between the two Koreas, relations again have faltered in step with shakier ties between the US and North Korea.

• 'Parks and Rec' is back. It's a Pawnee reunion! NBC is airing "A Parks and Recreation Special," a new, 30-minute episode of the beloved sitcom to benefit Feeding America. The scripted, social distancing-themed episode will feature all of your favorite Pawneeans and some special guests. Catch it at 8:30 pm ET.

FRIDAY

• Time to flip the calendar. Will April showers bring May flowers? Friday ushers in a new month, and with it, a traditional celebration of springtime. May Day also shares a date with International Workers Day, which traces its history back to Chicago's violent Haymarket Affair in 1886.

SATURDAY

• More Democratic ballots are due. Guam and Kansas wrap up their primary elections. Voting has been open in Kansas since the end of March, when the state decided to switch to a mail-in-only format. Meanwhile, Guam will award a total of 11 delegates during its caucus.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6270

Reported Deaths: 216
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile84540
Jefferson79733
Lee35122
Shelby2947
Chambers28217
Montgomery2744
Marshall2674
Tallapoosa26117
Madison2024
Tuscaloosa1820
Baldwin1473
Etowah1218
Walker890
Calhoun893
Coffee871
Houston763
Elmore741
Marion695
St. Clair630
DeKalb612
Randolph604
Pike580
Morgan550
Talladega542
Wilcox531
Russell530
Sumter511
Chilton491
Cullman470
Pickens451
Jackson452
Greene440
Limestone410
Marengo393
Hale392
Autauga362
Lowndes361
Bibb340
Barbour320
Dallas322
Franklin320
Covington310
Blount310
Macon292
Coosa291
Lauderdale252
Choctaw250
Clarke241
Colbert232
Dale230
Henry221
Escambia221
Butler210
Clay190
Washington191
Cleburne121
Bullock120
Lawrence120
Cherokee120
Monroe111
Winston100
Crenshaw100
Lamar100
Conecuh90
Perry90
Geneva60
Fayette40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9189

Reported Deaths: 177
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson213622
Shelby208643
Bledsoe5860
Sumner58434
Rutherford3878
Williamson3817
Out of TN3071
Knox2104
Wilson1993
Bedford1502
Hamilton14013
Montgomery1342
Robertson1270
Putnam1065
Madison991
Tipton910
Cumberland660
Dickson640
Blount533
Fayette511
Washington490
Lake480
Sullivan481
Unassigned480
Trousdale471
Sevier421
Bradley411
Greene412
Hickman400
Maury380
Macon373
Cheatham360
Gibson351
Coffee310
Dyer310
Franklin291
Hawkins292
Marion281
Grundy281
Loudon250
Anderson241
Marshall221
Smith191
Jefferson170
Haywood171
Weakley160
Lawrence160
Lauderdale160
Carroll161
Cocke140
Hamblen142
Campbell131
Lincoln120
Monroe121
Obion121
DeKalb110
Henry110
Scott110
McNairy110
Hardeman110
McMinn100
Chester100
Carter101
Cannon100
Humphreys91
Perry80
Roane70
Overton70
Jackson70
Crockett70
Morgan60
Polk60
Stewart60
Benton61
Clay50
Warren50
Claiborne50
Hardin50
Henderson50
Meigs50
Giles50
Houston40
White40
Grainger40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Sequatchie40
Union30
Rhea30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Johnson20
Wayne20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

