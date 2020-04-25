Clear

Nearly three quarters of US senators call on Trump administration to help local news

Article Image

Senator Angus King explains his proposal for targeted funding towards local journalism during the pandemic. "This is an important part of the national infrastructure," he says. "In a pandemic, information is one of the absolute key resources."

Posted: Apr 25, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Apr 25, 2020 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

United States Senators have a new idea to boost struggling local news outlets in their home states: Ads from the federal government.

Nearly three-quarters of the US Senate have signed a letter to the Trump administration encouraging various agencies to "increase advertising in local newspapers and on broadcast stations in order to help ensure they are able to continue to operate throughout the Covid-19 pandemic."

More than half of the members of the US House of Representatives have lent their names to a letter endorsing the same idea earlier this week.

It remains to be seen whether federal agencies will follow through. But several of the lawmakers hold powerful positions on appropriations committees — so when they weigh in on how federal funds should be spent, their voices echo across Washington.

Notably, dozens of Republican lawmakers signed the House and Senate letters, which is no small thing in a "fake news" age when it's often politically expedient for President Trump's allies to assail the media.

But some of the same Republican lawmakers who ridicule national news outlets care deeply about the newspapers and TV and radio stations in their home states. When push comes to shove, it's ultimately in the interest of elected officials to have a functioning local media ecosystem.

And many of those media outlets, in both red and blue states, have been pushed to the brink. The pandemic has exacerbated downward trends, particularly for print newspapers, which are suffering from both subscription losses and the rerouting of advertising dollars to digital outlets.

Many advertisers are pulling back on their planned spending due to the uncertainty associated with the coronavirus crisis. Newspaper owners are responding by cutting pay, furloughing staff members and taking other cost-cutting steps. Some have resorted to layoffs.

Local television stations, with newscasts that blanket the country and help lawmakers reach their constituents, are also facing budgetary constraints.

Elected officials have responded with several different proposals for local news lifelines. Some lawmakers want funds for local media to be included in any future stimulus package, for example.

The idea that has gained the most traction, by far, is the federal advertising proposal.

"Many federal agencies maintain advertising accounts in order to provide public notices and information to Americans," the senators wrote in a letter dated Thursday, April 23. "For example, the Census Bureau receives funding to run advertisements regarding the 2020 Census."

The senators said that federal agencies should look to share "essential information" about the pandemic "through local advertisements," which would inject some much-needed investment into media companies.

"Increasing local advertising will both help disseminate important information to communities and support local media with revenue that will help keep them operating," Thursday's letter stated. "This action can be implemented today, without the need for additional federal appropriations from Congress."

The two lead signees of the letter were Joe Manchin, Democrat from West Virginia, and Steve Daines, Republican from Montana. It total, 74 senators put their signatures in the call to action.

Manchin said on Twitter that he had heard from broadcasters and newspapers in West Virginia that are "facing a financial crisis due to advertising revenue declines."

"Making sure that they are able to continue operating during this time is critical," he added.

The earlier letter from House members was addressed to the president directly. The letter from senators was addressed to Russell Vought, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.

The Office of Management and Budget did not respond to a request for comment from CNN Business on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6026

Reported Deaths: 209
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile75639
Jefferson72631
Lee33120
Shelby2786
Chambers27016
Montgomery2533
Tallapoosa24215
Marshall2414
Madison2054
Tuscaloosa1651
Baldwin1323
Etowah1168
Walker900
Calhoun853
Houston753
Elmore741
Coffee731
Marion655
St. Clair620
Randolph603
DeKalb582
Pike530
Morgan520
Talladega522
Russell520
Wilcox501
Chilton461
Sumter460
Cullman440
Pickens441
Jackson422
Marengo403
Greene400
Limestone390
Hale361
Bibb340
Autauga322
Lowndes321
Dallas302
Blount290
Barbour290
Macon282
Covington270
Clarke251
Lauderdale253
Coosa241
Franklin220
Dale220
Choctaw210
Henry200
Colbert201
Clay190
Washington181
Escambia181
Butler170
Cherokee130
Cleburne121
Lawrence120
Bullock110
Winston100
Conecuh90
Perry90
Monroe91
Lamar80
Crenshaw60
Geneva50
Fayette40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7394

Reported Deaths: 157
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby187339
Davidson171920
Sumner53031
Williamson3596
Rutherford3387
Out of TN2651
Knox1964
Wilson1871
Hamilton12412
Montgomery1242
Robertson1170
Bedford1052
Putnam953
Madison901
Tipton830
Cumberland590
Fayette481
Dickson460
Blount463
Washington460
Sullivan451
Greene372
Bradley371
Unassigned360
Macon343
Maury340
Gibson320
Sevier291
Hawkins282
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Grundy261
Loudon230
Trousdale231
Marshall221
Cheatham220
Coffee210
Anderson211
Lawrence160
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Smith141
Carroll141
Hamblen131
Campbell131
Haywood131
Scott120
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Lincoln110
Monroe111
Bledsoe110
Henry90
Obion91
Chester90
McNairy90
Weakley80
Hardeman80
Cannon80
Roane80
Overton70
Crockett60
Jackson60
Giles60
Humphreys60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Clay50
Carter51
Claiborne50
Polk50
Morgan50
Henderson50
Decatur40
Benton40
White40
Houston40
Warren40
Lake40
Hardin40
Fentress40
Grainger40
Rhea30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Union30
Hickman30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Moore20
Lewis20
Van Buren10
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events