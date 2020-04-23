Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Las Vegas casinos will not be reopening anytime soon

Article Image

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman (I) says that she wants to reopen the city's casinos, restaurants and entertainment venues for business so people can get back to work. CNN's Anderson Cooper asks her if that's safe given the data about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Apr 23, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

The mayor of Las Vegas wants Sin City to reopen -- but gaming industry workers, casino executives and Nevada's governor beg to differ.

That's why it's unlikely that gamblers will be setting foot inside casinos on the glitzy Las Vegas Strip anytime soon.

In a testy interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper Wednesday, Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman repeatedly called for business to return to normal.

"I'd love everything open because we've had viruses for years that have been here," she said at one point.

Nevada governor and casinos not ready to reopen the Strip

Goodman also criticized Cooper for showing a graphic from Chinese researchers that showed how easily the coronavirus can be spread in public.

"This isn't China. This is Las Vegas, Nevada," Goodman said, prompting a stunned Cooper to retort: "Wow. OK, that's really ignorant."

Goodman acknowledged she does not have the authority to reopen casinos or other businesses in the city. That call will come from Nevada governor Steve Sisolak.

And Sisolak is not rushing to get back to business as usual.

In an interview with Cooper after Goodman's comments Wednesday, Sisolak said Nevada is "clearly not ready to reopen" and that he will not use Nevada as a "control group" for the rest of the country.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board issued strict guidelines earlier this week detailing the many steps that casinos will need to take before reopening.

And casino employees have also balked at the idea of returning to work.

"The mayor's statements are outrageous considering essential frontline workers have been dealing with the consequences of this crisis firsthand," said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226 in a statement.

"Health and safety is our priority. Workers and guests have to be safe," she added.

American gaming firms struggling

Casino stocks have naturally been hit hard due to the Las Vegas shutdown. Shares of Caesars Entertainment have plunged 40% this year while Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts have plummeted 45% and 60% respectively.

Las Vegas Sands, which owns the Venetian and Palazzo casinos on the Strip as well as the Sands Expo & Convention Center, has also suffered. Shares are down about 35% so far in 2020.

The company, which also has casinos in Macau, was the first of the major gaming firms to report results for the first quarter, saying late Wednesday that its global revenue plunged more than 50% from a year ago.

The numbers weren't as bad as feared though. sparking a rally in Las Vegas Sands and other casino stocks Thursday. Las Vegas Sands surged nearly 10%.

The other major US casino companies will also likely discuss what's happening in Las Vegas when they report their latest earnings in the next few weeks.

During a conference call with analysts, Las Vegas Sands president and COO Robert Glen Goldstein said he was optimistic that gamblers would flock back to Macau once casinos reopen there. But he was less enthusiastic about the possibility of a quick rebound in Las Vegas.

"I believe that from the bottom of my heart, the recovery in Asia is going to happen rather quickly. I'm not as comfortable in Vegas," Goldstein said.

Goldstein pointed out that there are significant questions about when people will be willing to fly to Las Vegas and whether consumers will want to take vacations any time soon given how badly the economy has been hurt by the pandemic.

There's also the issue of whether Americans will acclimate to stricter social distancing guidelines that will be required in the US once casinos eventually do reopen.

In Asia, many health and safety measures were already more common before the Covid-19 outbreak.

But Goldstein said it's not clear how comfortable Americans will be about possibly needing to have their temperature checked and wearing masks and gloves before entering a casino.

"It is different. And I think it will be a little bit difficult here," Goldstein said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5654

Reported Deaths: 201
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile75639
Jefferson72631
Lee33120
Shelby2786
Chambers27016
Montgomery2533
Tallapoosa24215
Marshall2414
Madison2054
Tuscaloosa1651
Baldwin1323
Etowah1168
Walker900
Calhoun853
Houston753
Elmore741
Coffee731
Marion655
St. Clair620
Randolph603
DeKalb582
Pike530
Morgan520
Talladega522
Russell520
Wilcox501
Chilton461
Sumter460
Cullman440
Pickens441
Jackson422
Marengo403
Greene400
Limestone390
Hale361
Bibb340
Autauga322
Lowndes321
Dallas302
Blount290
Barbour290
Macon282
Covington270
Clarke251
Lauderdale253
Coosa241
Franklin220
Dale220
Choctaw210
Henry200
Colbert201
Clay190
Washington181
Escambia181
Butler170
Cherokee130
Cleburne121
Lawrence120
Bullock110
Winston100
Conecuh90
Perry90
Monroe91
Lamar80
Crenshaw60
Geneva50
Fayette40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7394

Reported Deaths: 157
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby187339
Davidson171920
Sumner53031
Williamson3596
Rutherford3387
Out of TN2651
Knox1964
Wilson1871
Hamilton12412
Montgomery1242
Robertson1170
Bedford1052
Putnam953
Madison901
Tipton830
Cumberland590
Fayette481
Dickson460
Blount463
Washington460
Sullivan451
Greene372
Bradley371
Unassigned360
Macon343
Maury340
Gibson320
Sevier291
Hawkins282
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Grundy261
Loudon230
Trousdale231
Marshall221
Cheatham220
Coffee210
Anderson211
Lawrence160
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Smith141
Carroll141
Hamblen131
Campbell131
Haywood131
Scott120
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Lincoln110
Monroe111
Bledsoe110
Henry90
Obion91
Chester90
McNairy90
Weakley80
Hardeman80
Cannon80
Roane80
Overton70
Crockett60
Jackson60
Giles60
Humphreys60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Clay50
Carter51
Claiborne50
Polk50
Morgan50
Henderson50
Decatur40
Benton40
White40
Houston40
Warren40
Lake40
Hardin40
Fentress40
Grainger40
Rhea30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Union30
Hickman30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Moore20
Lewis20
Van Buren10
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events