Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for April 23: Coronavirus, stimulus, small business, Venezuela

Article Image

Bank of America economists estimate that it will take nearly a trillion dollars to save America's small businesses through the government's loan program. CNN's Kyung Lah reports among those hardest hit by the shutdown have been minority small business owners.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 5:50 AM
Updated: Apr 23, 2020 5:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Today marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for many Muslims. It's another time in which the world's faithful will see their traditions upended by the pandemic.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

A seemingly healthy California woman who died suddenly in early February is now the first known coronavirus case in the US, suggesting the virus was lurking on American shores far earlier than assumed. In places like Indiana, new research is revealing cases that pre-date first reported infections by weeks. There are now at least 842,624 coronavirus cases in the US, including 46,785 deaths. Meanwhile, two cats in New York have become the first pets known to be infected by the virus, and eight big cats at the Bronx Zoo have tested positive too. Medical experts have suggested extending social distancing practices to pets until they know more about how the virus affects them. But don't worry -- doctors say it's highly unlikely that pets can transmit the disease to humans. Follow the latest news here.

2. Stimulus spending

House Democrats are planning to set up a powerful oversight committee to investigate how the trillions of dollars in federal coronavirus stimulus money is being spent. The bipartisan group will also have the ability to probe the government's response to the coronavirus crisis. The committee is just one of several watchdog groups dedicated to tracking the hundreds of billions of dollars of aid money being distributed every day. Some members of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, including inspectors general from the Departments of Defense, Labor, Justice and Health and Human Services, have already begun or will soon begin the process of auditing the government's response to the crisis.

3. Small business

Congress is facing criticism over what kinds of companies are benefiting from the billions of dollars in small business relief offered by the Paycheck Protection Program. Reports show dozens of public companies and well-known restaurant chains received money through the program while some smaller businesses haven't even been able to apply yet. However, the guidelines aren't expected to change. A new round of funding for the program, totaling just south of $500 billion, will be voted on by the House today.

4. Venezuela

The Trump Administration has ordered Chevron to halt oil production in Venezuela. It's President Trump's latest effort to pressure Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro by starving the country of money. With the world oil market in tatters, the country's oil production has imploded even more because of deep economic and social dysfunction, and tough sanctions imposed by the US government. Chevron is the last remaining American oil producer in Venezuela. The order doesn't mean the company has to leave the country altogether, it just won't be allowed to export oil or produce oil from there.

5. The Netherlands

The highest court in the Netherlands has ruled that doctors may legally euthanize some patients with severe dementia. Under the ruling, physicians can honor written requests that were issued by patients before they developed an advanced form of the disease -- even if the patient's current condition means they are unable to confirm that request. Euthanasia is legal in the Netherlands, if certain criteria are met. These criteria include a well-considered and voluntary decision by the patient, suffering without the possibility of improvement, and a lack of reasonable alternatives.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are set to play a golf match for Covid-19 relief

If ever there were a sport designed for social distancing, it's golf.

This is the healthiest way to brew coffee  

And no, the method is not "with your mouth directly under the coffeemaker spout."

A new study shows parents can't hide stress from their kids

And now this news has made them even more stressed.

Here are all the live sports you can obsess over in this limited sports era

Darts, anyone?

McDonald's is giving healthcare workers and first responders free 'Thank You' meals 

Now that's a happy meal.

TODAY'S NUMBER

19

That's how many people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin who said they voted in-person or worked the polls during the state's April 7 primary election.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We're getting flat out hammered right now. No one wants to go to the store, everyone buys everything online."

Brian Lee, a UPS delivery driver in Seattle, who says he's working 60 hours a week to keep up with demand. It's worth your time to spend a few minutes today reading other stories from UPS drivers around the country about how they're dealing with the pressures and risks of their jobs during the pandemic.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Like a fairytale, but real

Since you're probably not traveling anywhere right now, take a relaxing virtual trip to Bavaria's iconic Neuschwanstein Castle, built by the mysterious King Ludwig II. It's the stuff of legend -- literally. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5610

Reported Deaths: 201
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile75639
Jefferson72631
Lee33120
Shelby2786
Chambers27016
Montgomery2533
Tallapoosa24215
Marshall2414
Madison2054
Tuscaloosa1651
Baldwin1323
Etowah1168
Walker900
Calhoun853
Houston753
Elmore741
Coffee731
Marion655
St. Clair620
Randolph603
DeKalb582
Pike530
Morgan520
Talladega522
Russell520
Wilcox501
Chilton461
Sumter460
Cullman440
Pickens441
Jackson422
Marengo403
Greene400
Limestone390
Hale361
Bibb340
Autauga322
Lowndes321
Dallas302
Blount290
Barbour290
Macon282
Covington270
Clarke251
Lauderdale253
Coosa241
Franklin220
Dale220
Choctaw210
Henry200
Colbert201
Clay190
Washington181
Escambia181
Butler170
Cherokee130
Cleburne121
Lawrence120
Bullock110
Winston100
Conecuh90
Perry90
Monroe91
Lamar80
Crenshaw60
Geneva50
Fayette40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7394

Reported Deaths: 157
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby187339
Davidson171920
Sumner53031
Williamson3596
Rutherford3387
Out of TN2651
Knox1964
Wilson1871
Hamilton12412
Montgomery1242
Robertson1170
Bedford1052
Putnam953
Madison901
Tipton830
Cumberland590
Fayette481
Dickson460
Blount463
Washington460
Sullivan451
Greene372
Bradley371
Unassigned360
Macon343
Maury340
Gibson320
Sevier291
Hawkins282
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Grundy261
Loudon230
Trousdale231
Marshall221
Cheatham220
Coffee210
Anderson211
Lawrence160
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Smith141
Carroll141
Hamblen131
Campbell131
Haywood131
Scott120
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Lincoln110
Monroe111
Bledsoe110
Henry90
Obion91
Chester90
McNairy90
Weakley80
Hardeman80
Cannon80
Roane80
Overton70
Crockett60
Jackson60
Giles60
Humphreys60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Clay50
Carter51
Claiborne50
Polk50
Morgan50
Henderson50
Decatur40
Benton40
White40
Houston40
Warren40
Lake40
Hardin40
Fentress40
Grainger40
Rhea30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Union30
Hickman30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Moore20
Lewis20
Van Buren10
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events