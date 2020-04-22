Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Everyone is still traveling ... in their living room

Article Image

TikTok and Instagram users have figured out ways to reimagine their vacation plans using a little stop animation and a slew of camera tricks.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 6:50 AM
Updated: Apr 22, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: by Channon Hodge, Alisha Emrahimji, and David Williams

Just a few weeks ago, engineer Philipp Klein Herrero emerged from his sleeping bag, scaled a snowy mountain, skied off the top slopes and hit a near 360 degree turn before crashing to the ground.

Herrero managed this dream adventure while keeping to social distancing rules. He just did the whole thing from his apartment.

Herrero, who lives in Barcelona, spent 10 hours creating an entire ski trip from bedsheets and ski equipment that had been gathering dust since he'd canceled his annual annual family ski trip to France because of Spain's lockdown.

Instead, he used his GoPro and a stop-animation technique to recreate his trip, hoping to cheer up family and friends. When he posted the video to YouTube he ended up reaching an audience of over 600,000.

"I wanted it to feel like an actual mountain adventure if you closed your eyes," said Herrero. "When I posted the video, it literally exploded. I never expected this kind of traffic."

The pandemic is forcing people to get creative if they want to hold onto those dreams of flying up, up and away again. Social media users are now one-upping each other on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook by recreating scenes of themselves roaming through airports, gazing out of airplane windows, and even missing their flights.

The #TravelFromHome challenge

Herrero said he was initially inspired by videos of people continuing to play sports at home. His video was flagged on Reddit, and seen by another young engineer, Thomas Cervetti. Cervetti used bed sheets, towels and bookcases to recreate an entire surf trip in his home in Malaysia for Facebook.

The idea also hit Instagram and became even more popular on TikTok using the hashtag #travelfromhome or #travelfromhomechallenge.

One of the first and most popular of these videos came out on April 4 when TikTok user @jeroengortworst filmed himself sipping champagne while his flight landed on the island of St. Martin. His "plane" was actually a tiled floor and his "window" was a washing machine door. His video hit big on TikTok and then racked up over 40 million views when a St. Martin tourism group reposted it to Facebook.

A high view count can be in part due to TikTok's short length. As TikTok videos are only around 20 seconds long, it's easy to get caught up watching the same one over a dozen times before peeling yourself away and getting back to work.

TikTok is also one of the few platforms that allows users to (legally) use short copyrighted song clips as their video's soundtrack. So, Dina Butti, an Egyptian Canadian living in Dubai, edited her take with Bob Marley's "Everything's Gonna Be Alright." Marley tells us "Don't worry about a thing" as Butti pretends to stare out her plane window while actually gazing into her washing machine door. Others have cleverly placed screens behind toilet seats -- anything that mimics that classic airplane oval shape seems to work.

Butti said she was devastated when she had to cancel plans to see her brother and his pregnant wife in Boston. Her family is so spread out that she has no idea when she'll see them all again. Her TikTok video was a lovely distraction.

"I feel so silly for having complained about long flights and jetlag," she said. "Just wish I could see them!"

Delaine DCosta and her husband Mr. D live in Abu Dhabi and said they made their video just for fun. They've chronicled their travels to over 49 countries and were set to go to Malta in March when they had to cancel.

In Greece, serial traveler Sakis Tanimanidis turned his treadmill into a moving walkway and baggage conveyor belt. He'd been setting up trips to Scandinavia, New York, Mexico, Madrid and Africa when the coronavirus ended those plans.

"The good thing about traveling is you become memory rich," he said ."So during this lock down I have been traveling still through my memories, photos and videos. When the time comes, we'll get to see the world again."

You can be really creative when you have to be

The trend has also helped travel bloggers keep their content fresh without reposting old stuff.

Earlier in March, Aanvi TK a lifestyle and travel vlogger was the first to use the hashtag #travelfromhomechallenge on Instagram.

She'd been swiping through her own photo galleries and was getting tired of fretting over canceled vacation plans (she'd been planning a 10-day trip to Africa.) So, she asked her audience to get creative.

She stood in front of a beach scene she'd colored onto poster paper, slathered on some sunblock and asked everyone to recreate those yearned for vacations from home.

Now, she spends her weekends curating #travelfromhome content instead of flipping through the past.

"I'm not complaining about the lockdown because I'm saving hours of commuting in traffic," said Kamdar. "I know it sounds odd, but I'm loving this and could actually get used to this."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5327

Reported Deaths: 186
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile71437
Jefferson69826
Lee31919
Shelby2736
Chambers25916
Montgomery2453
Tallapoosa22814
Madison2034
Marshall1945
Tuscaloosa1581
Baldwin1233
Etowah1098
Walker910
Calhoun833
Houston733
Elmore731
Coffee681
Marion655
Randolph593
St. Clair590
DeKalb512
Morgan510
Talladega502
Wilcox491
Russell480
Pike460
Cullman450
Sumter440
Chilton440
Pickens430
Jackson412
Limestone400
Marengo352
Hale341
Lowndes320
Greene320
Bibb320
Autauga301
Dallas292
Barbour280
Macon272
Blount260
Covington260
Lauderdale254
Coosa241
Clarke241
Dale210
Henry200
Clay190
Choctaw180
Franklin180
Escambia170
Washington171
Colbert161
Butler150
Cherokee130
Cleburne121
Bullock110
Winston100
Lawrence100
Perry90
Lamar90
Conecuh90
Monroe91
Crenshaw60
Fayette40
Geneva40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7394

Reported Deaths: 157
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby187339
Davidson171920
Sumner53031
Williamson3596
Rutherford3387
Out of TN2651
Knox1964
Wilson1871
Hamilton12412
Montgomery1242
Robertson1170
Bedford1052
Putnam953
Madison901
Tipton830
Cumberland590
Fayette481
Dickson460
Blount463
Washington460
Sullivan451
Greene372
Bradley371
Unassigned360
Macon343
Maury340
Gibson320
Sevier291
Hawkins282
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Grundy261
Loudon230
Trousdale231
Marshall221
Cheatham220
Coffee210
Anderson211
Lawrence160
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Smith141
Carroll141
Hamblen131
Campbell131
Haywood131
Scott120
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Lincoln110
Monroe111
Bledsoe110
Henry90
Obion91
Chester90
McNairy90
Weakley80
Hardeman80
Cannon80
Roane80
Overton70
Crockett60
Jackson60
Giles60
Humphreys60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Clay50
Carter51
Claiborne50
Polk50
Morgan50
Henderson50
Decatur40
Benton40
White40
Houston40
Warren40
Lake40
Hardin40
Fentress40
Grainger40
Rhea30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Union30
Hickman30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Moore20
Lewis20
Van Buren10
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events