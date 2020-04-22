Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for April 22: Coronavirus, stimulus, medicine, immigration, Poland

Article Image

A new storm system is moving across the Rockies and will bring the severe weather threat to the southern Plains and the lower Mississippi Valley. Tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are all expected, as well as flash flooding to areas that already have had more than their fair share of rainfall. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 5:20 AM
Updated: Apr 22, 2020 5:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It's Earth Day, and what a strange time to be celebrating. Here's a reminder that being kind to the Earth is, in a way, also being kind to yourself. And both deserve to be cared for.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

Another coronavirus outbreak could come later this year, and it could be worse than what we're now experiencing. That's the ominous prediction made by Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who said a winter outbreak could dovetail with flu season, causing a double threat that could completely overwhelm health care systems again. The director of South Korea's CDC had similar concerns. She says she's worried about a second wave of the pandemic in her country if vaccines or herd immunity isn't reached. Meanwhile, China is contending with an uptick of cases in some regions. The city of Harbin, home to more than 10 million people, has banned public gatherings. And in the US, Missouri is suing the Chinese government and other top institutions, saying they didn't do enough to stem spread of the disease. Follow here for the latest.

2. Stimulus bill

Congress has reached a deal on a fourth coronavirus spending bill. The $480 billion package contains $310 billion in additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans for businesses affected by coronavirus lockdowns. The last round of funds for the program was quickly depleted, and with a sizable backlog of loan applications, experts predict this next injection of money could be used up in as few as 10 days. Another $75 billion in the package will go toward reimbursing health care workers and hospitals for coronavirus-related expenses like additional personal protective equipment and expanded hospital bed capacities. The bill also provides an additional $25 billion to expand coronavirus testing nationwide.

3. Hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine, the drug touted by President Trump as a possible coronavirus treatment, may not be all it's cracked up to be. A new study of hundreds of Covid patients found those who took the drug were no less likely to need ventilators and actually had a higher rate of death. The study has not been peer-reviewed. A National Institutes of Health panel published new guidelines that specifically warn doctors against using the medicine with another drug to treat coronavirus patients, saying there isn't enough published evidence about its effectiveness.

4. Immigration 

President Trump is expanding on his pledge to halt immigration to the US in response to the coronavirus crisis. He now says his forthcoming executive order will last 60 days and only apply to people seeking green cards. An administration official said the order only addresses green cards because dealing with temporary work visa restrictions would be more complicated -- and many of those currently in the US on work visas are working in industries like food processing and health care, which are directly related to the pandemic. Trump says he'll probably sign the order today, and it could be renewed after the 60-day period.

5. Poland 

Abortion rights advocates in Poland are making their voices heard despite social distancing rules. A throng of protesters jammed traffic around the capital of Warsaw, honking their horns and holding signs speaking out against a bill to tighten the country's already restrictive abortion laws. Poland has some of the strictest abortion laws in Europe, and a new bill in the country's parliament would ban abortion in the case of fetal abnormalities -- one of the few remaining cases in which the procedure is still allowed in the majority-Catholic country. Advocates worry the bill is one step among several that Poland's ruling nationalist party is taking to chip away at the public's rights during the coronavirus crisis.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Snapchat is seeing a revival during lockdown measures

As it turns out, dog filters are great boredom busters.

Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

The boys are back in (a different) town!

A new 'Hunger Games' movie is in the works 

Nothing like a pandemic to make you long for the escapism of a, er, dystopian franchise.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has been cancelled for the first time in decades 

D-I-S-A-P-P-O-I-N-T-M-E-N-T

TODAY'S NUMBER

$25 million

That's how much Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay to resolve criminal charges involving food safety violations that sickened more than 1,100 people from 2015 to 2018. The Justice Department says it's the largest fine ever imposed in a food safety case.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"What we lack in material belongings, bank balances, convenience and community, we make up for with a deep and real connection to nature, a focus on family time (a lot of it) and a sense of peace."

Wildlife photographer Kim Wolhuter, advising the rest of us on how to deal with extreme isolation by reflecting on his ordinary life with his wife and daughter on a wildlife reserve

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Becoming radish

In honor of Earth Day and all the people who have planted things during quarantine and are waiting patiently for them to grow, let's watch some radishes. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5327

Reported Deaths: 186
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile71437
Jefferson69826
Lee31919
Shelby2736
Chambers25916
Montgomery2453
Tallapoosa22814
Madison2034
Marshall1945
Tuscaloosa1581
Baldwin1233
Etowah1098
Walker910
Calhoun833
Houston733
Elmore731
Coffee681
Marion655
Randolph593
St. Clair590
DeKalb512
Morgan510
Talladega502
Wilcox491
Russell480
Pike460
Cullman450
Sumter440
Chilton440
Pickens430
Jackson412
Limestone400
Marengo352
Hale341
Lowndes320
Greene320
Bibb320
Autauga301
Dallas292
Barbour280
Macon272
Blount260
Covington260
Lauderdale254
Coosa241
Clarke241
Dale210
Henry200
Clay190
Choctaw180
Franklin180
Escambia170
Washington171
Colbert161
Butler150
Cherokee130
Cleburne121
Bullock110
Winston100
Lawrence100
Perry90
Lamar90
Conecuh90
Monroe91
Crenshaw60
Fayette40
Geneva40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7394

Reported Deaths: 157
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby187339
Davidson171920
Sumner53031
Williamson3596
Rutherford3387
Out of TN2651
Knox1964
Wilson1871
Hamilton12412
Montgomery1242
Robertson1170
Bedford1052
Putnam953
Madison901
Tipton830
Cumberland590
Fayette481
Dickson460
Blount463
Washington460
Sullivan451
Greene372
Bradley371
Unassigned360
Macon343
Maury340
Gibson320
Sevier291
Hawkins282
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Grundy261
Loudon230
Trousdale231
Marshall221
Cheatham220
Coffee210
Anderson211
Lawrence160
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Smith141
Carroll141
Hamblen131
Campbell131
Haywood131
Scott120
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Lincoln110
Monroe111
Bledsoe110
Henry90
Obion91
Chester90
McNairy90
Weakley80
Hardeman80
Cannon80
Roane80
Overton70
Crockett60
Jackson60
Giles60
Humphreys60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Clay50
Carter51
Claiborne50
Polk50
Morgan50
Henderson50
Decatur40
Benton40
White40
Houston40
Warren40
Lake40
Hardin40
Fentress40
Grainger40
Rhea30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Union30
Hickman30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Moore20
Lewis20
Van Buren10
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events