Clear

His family stayed on the phone for 30 hours -- until he died

Article Image

A family merged their phone calls together to be a part of the last moments their father had in his hospital bed before dying from Covid-19.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 11:10 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop

Like so many people who have lost loved ones to Covid-19, Abby Adair Reinhard wasn't able to be at the hospital with her dying father, Don Adair.

A nurse offered to put the hospital telephone next to Adair's ear, and Adair Reinhard and her three siblings were able to talk to their father -- for more than 30 hours, until he died, she told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

"It was a huge blessing," Adair Reinhard said. "It allowed me to have some sort of closure. ... I was able to say what I needed to say, knowing it was the end, and even though I couldn't see him and I couldn't hold his hand, having that connection over the phone was incredibly valuable."

The siblings, joined by phone from Denmark to Texas and North Carolina to upstate New York, shared memories, sang songs to their dad, and expressed their love for him, Adair Reinhard said.

Adair, 76, "couldn't really talk, you know, but we could hear him breathe. And so we just had time together," Adair Reinhard said.

They would at times doze off, then one would say, "We love you, Dad, we're here for you, Dad," Reinhard said.

"I thanked my dad, for being there for me, for loving me," Adair Reinhard said. "I apologized for what I needed to apologize for, I forgave him for what I needed to forgive him for, and just started sharing memories and songs," including those her father had played guitar to around the family's campfires.

"I wanted to bring him back to all the good times we had, and singing around the campfire and him playing his guitar, and so just started singing those Peter, Paul and Mary songs," Adair Reinhard said.

"We could really hear him suffering," Adair Reinhard said. "But just hearing him breathe, it was like our connection to him and how we knew he was still alive."

Adair was a business lawyer who helped people start their dream businesses, Adair Reinhard said, a man who loved helping people and being active in the community.

The coronavirus-induced shutdown was stressing out Adair Reinhard, a small business owner, but her father's death put everything in perspective, she said.

"It all just becomes crystal clear that it's about family and it's about love," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5327

Reported Deaths: 186
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile71437
Jefferson69826
Lee31919
Shelby2736
Chambers25916
Montgomery2453
Tallapoosa22814
Madison2034
Marshall1945
Tuscaloosa1581
Baldwin1233
Etowah1098
Walker910
Calhoun833
Houston733
Elmore731
Coffee681
Marion655
Randolph593
St. Clair590
DeKalb512
Morgan510
Talladega502
Wilcox491
Russell480
Pike460
Cullman450
Sumter440
Chilton440
Pickens430
Jackson412
Limestone400
Marengo352
Hale341
Lowndes320
Greene320
Bibb320
Autauga301
Dallas292
Barbour280
Macon272
Blount260
Covington260
Lauderdale254
Coosa241
Clarke241
Dale210
Henry200
Clay190
Choctaw180
Franklin180
Escambia170
Washington171
Colbert161
Butler150
Cherokee130
Cleburne121
Bullock110
Winston100
Lawrence100
Perry90
Lamar90
Conecuh90
Monroe91
Crenshaw60
Fayette40
Geneva40
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7394

Reported Deaths: 157
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby187339
Davidson171920
Sumner53031
Williamson3596
Rutherford3387
Out of TN2651
Knox1964
Wilson1871
Hamilton12412
Montgomery1242
Robertson1170
Bedford1052
Putnam953
Madison901
Tipton830
Cumberland590
Fayette481
Dickson460
Blount463
Washington460
Sullivan451
Greene372
Bradley371
Unassigned360
Macon343
Maury340
Gibson320
Sevier291
Hawkins282
Marion281
Dyer280
Franklin271
Grundy261
Loudon230
Trousdale231
Marshall221
Cheatham220
Coffee210
Anderson211
Lawrence160
Lauderdale160
Jefferson160
Smith141
Carroll141
Hamblen131
Campbell131
Haywood131
Scott120
DeKalb120
Cocke110
Lincoln110
Monroe111
Bledsoe110
Henry90
Obion91
Chester90
McNairy90
Weakley80
Hardeman80
Cannon80
Roane80
Overton70
Crockett60
Jackson60
Giles60
Humphreys60
Stewart60
McMinn60
Perry60
Clay50
Carter51
Claiborne50
Polk50
Morgan50
Henderson50
Decatur40
Benton40
White40
Houston40
Warren40
Lake40
Hardin40
Fentress40
Grainger40
Rhea30
Sequatchie30
Meigs30
Union30
Hickman30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Moore20
Lewis20
Van Buren10
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events