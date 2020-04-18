Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Golf 'lends itself more to social distancing,' says PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan

Article Image

While sport around the globe has been canceled, the spread-out nature of the golf means that returning on the week of June 8 to 14 -- which has been proposed -- is a realistic option for Jay Monahan.

Posted: Apr 18, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: Apr 18, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse and Andy Scholes, CNN

Besides a few pockets across the globe, sport has been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And golf is no different, with three of the majors postponed, and The Open canceled. At the time of writing, the only event unaffected is the Ryder Cup which remains set to go ahead as planned from September 25-27 in Wisconsin.

With guidelines instructing people to not congregate in groups to slow the spread of Covid-19 becoming commonplace, sport has looked some way from returning.

But for golf, the spread-out nature of the sport means that returning on the week of June 8 to 14 -- which has been proposed -- is a realistic option for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

"And for us to return with no spectators, our sport lends itself more so than any other sport to social distancing," Monahan told CNN Sport's Andy Scholes.

"If you think about what happens inside the field of play, our players are very rarely within six feet of each other. And so to come back in that environment and to think about every single facet of the competition and how we create a safe environment.

"And I think that's what puts us in a spot where we feel like we can return at that point in time. Golf is inherently unique in that regard."

READ: Grieving Mikaela Shiffrin grateful she saw her father in his final moments

Help from the commander in chief

In an attempt to being to reopen the USA, President Donald Trump put together a council of leading experts from various sectors to provide their expertise on how best to do so.

Monahan was named on that council -- something he calls an "honor" -- alongside LGPA commissioner Mike Whan.

And during his brief time spent in the company of other leading individuals from different industries, Monahan says the "collective power of an industry" has been made evident to him.

"Whether it's testing protocols, social distancing, fans or no fans. Being able to get those insights from other leagues to share our own," he explained.

"At a time when the President has come out and said that he sees sports as a critical element to the reemergence and revitalization of our country is very powerful.

"There are very few instances, or certainly have been over the last several years, where we all come together and have that kind of conversation. I think in having that conversation you realize the important role that sport plays in our society, and that's incredibly inspiring."

Trump is a keen golfer himself and has "offered to provide a lot of help and resources" to Monahan and the PGA Tour.

"He's been pretty clear in his comments that he sees sport as an important part of our revitalization and reemergence.

"He's made that clear publicly and he's made that clear to all of us and has offered to provide a lot of help and resources."

READ: Donald Trump wants sports back, but some governors are less keen on the idea

Changing plans

The majority of the men's major golf calendar has been moved to the second half of the year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The PGA Championship and the US Open have been moved from May and June to August 6-9 and September 17-20 respectively, while The Masters will be staged from November 12-15.

But the absence of golf is not something that just effects the players and fans.

"There are over 3,000 charities that benefit from PGA Tour golf over the course of the year. So we have an enormous impact market-to-market, week-to-week, a lot of health care related charities and organizations," Monahan explained.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"Seeing the best players in the world competing, competing again and also seeing the impact of what we do week in and week out. That's the inspiration that I feel, I know so many people feel as we, as we prepare for our return. But sport is the ultimate unifier. Sport is the ultimate source of inspiration."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 4712

Reported Deaths: 151
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson65124
Mobile62124
Lee30112
Shelby2488
Chambers23611
Madison2174
Montgomery2075
Tallapoosa1609
Tuscaloosa1520
Marshall1224
Baldwin1032
Etowah878
Walker830
Houston643
Calhoun632
Marion614
Elmore541
Cullman531
St. Clair520
Coffee510
Randolph514
Morgan460
Talladega421
Wilcox400
Limestone400
Chilton370
Russell350
DeKalb342
Sumter330
Jackson322
Pickens320
Pike290
Autauga262
Lowndes250
Macon242
Clarke240
Greene240
Bibb240
Marengo241
Lauderdale234
Hale220
Dallas212
Blount200
Coosa201
Covington191
Franklin181
Butler160
Henry160
Barbour150
Dale140
Washington141
Escambia140
Clay140
Choctaw130
Colbert131
Cleburne120
Cherokee120
Winston90
Perry90
Lawrence80
Bullock80
Conecuh80
Monroe71
Lamar70
Crenshaw50
Fayette40
Geneva20
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6263

Reported Deaths: 141
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby149233
Davidson130719
Sumner49128
Williamson3245
Rutherford2716
Out of TN2501
Unassigned2090
Knox1824
Wilson1611
Hamilton11011
Montgomery1022
Robertson950
Putnam932
Madison730
Cumberland550
Tipton540
Washington460
Blount463
Sullivan451
Fayette421
Bedford402
Dickson390
Bradley351
Maury330
Macon303
Greene292
Marion271
Hawkins262
Grundy251
Gibson250
Dyer240
Franklin231
Sevier220
Cheatham200
Trousdale191
Loudon190
Coffee170
Jefferson161
Anderson161
Lawrence150
Carroll130
Lauderdale120
Marshall121
Campbell121
Haywood121
Cocke110
Smith111
Scott110
DeKalb100
McNairy90
Monroe91
Lincoln90
Obion81
Cannon80
Henry80
Roane70
Hardeman70
Bledsoe70
Hamblen71
Overton70
McMinn60
Perry60
Jackson60
Chester60
Weakley60
Carter51
Claiborne50
Polk50
Clay50
Giles50
Morgan50
Houston40
Lake40
Warren40
Stewart40
Hardin40
Humphreys40
Fentress40
White40
Benton40
Grainger40
Meigs30
Decatur30
Union30
Sequatchie30
Wayne20
Johnson20
Hickman20
Lewis20
Henderson20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Moore10
Hancock00
Crockett00
Rhea00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events