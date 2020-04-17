Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

A man goes to withdraw his $1,700 stimulus money and gets a receipt for $8.2 million

Article Image

Charles Calvin, a volunteer firefighter in New Chicago, Indiana, went to withdraw a portion of his federal stimulus money to pay his rent. He was shocked when his receipt showed a withdrawal of $200 and an available balance of $8.2 million.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Mallory Hughes, CNN

When Charles Calvin went to the ATM last Saturday, he was just going to take out some money for his rent.

The New Chicago, Indiana, volunteer firefighter had received an alert on his phone that $1,700 had been direct deposited into his account as part of the federal stimulus package.

The 45-year-old inserted his MetaBank card in the ATM and made a withdrawal for the maximum amount of $200. When he pulled out the receipt, he saw his account balance had a number with a lot of zeros behind it.

Available balance: $8,200,000.00

"What in the world is going on, man? That doesn't seem right," Calvin told CNN.

He needed $800 for his rent payment anyway, so he made a few more withdrawals.

"It did it again," he said. "$8.2 million."

Figuring something was wrong with the ATM machine, he asked a worker at the Family Express gas station if they had received any complaints about it. No, she said. Why?

He showed her the receipt. She looked at the receipt, and she looked at Calvin, and then looked back at the receipt.

"Are you a millionaire?" she asked him.

"I said, 'Lady, if I was a millionaire, do you think I would be here at the Family Express gas station getting $200 out for my rent?'" he said.

Calvin contacted a friend who is a police sergeant, and who advised him not to spend any of the money but to contact his bank on Monday.

The MetaBank teller he spoke to said that the records only showed the IRS deposit for $1,700, saying it was probably a flaw in the ATM system.

He asked the teller for his balance on the account. It was $13.69.

"That sounds more like my bank account," Calvin said. "$8.2 million does not sound like my bank account. I wish it was my account!"

A MetaBank spokesperson told CNN in a statement that the customer received an inaccurate ATM receipt from an out-of-network ATM: "The amount shown on the ATM receipt did not accurately reflect what was in the account. We feel for the customer, but are glad he got his stimulus deposit and hope it helps in this difficult time."

Calvin said his account is currently overdrawn because he's had to pay his bills and buy food.

"I'm used to being broke so, just like everybody else. Everybody's going through a hard time right now," he said. "So you know, we're just having to deal with this COVID-19 situation. We're just all trying to do the best we can."

CNN has contacted the IRS for comment but has not heard back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 4489

Reported Deaths: 142
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson63422
Mobile57722
Lee29212
Shelby2437
Chambers23111
Madison1984
Montgomery1975
Tallapoosa1587
Tuscaloosa1320
Marshall1142
Baldwin1012
Etowah868
Walker840
Calhoun620
Marion594
Houston573
Elmore540
St. Clair490
Coffee470
Randolph464
Morgan440
Cullman401
Talladega401
Wilcox390
Limestone380
Chilton370
Jackson322
Russell320
DeKalb321
Sumter310
Pickens300
Pike270
Autauga261
Clarke240
Marengo241
Lowndes240
Lauderdale224
Bibb220
Dallas212
Macon212
Hale210
Greene200
Coosa201
Covington180
Blount180
Franklin171
Henry150
Dale140
Barbour140
Clay140
Choctaw130
Washington131
Cleburne120
Colbert121
Escambia110
Cherokee110
Butler110
Perry80
Conecuh80
Lawrence80
Bullock80
Lamar70
Winston70
Monroe71
Crenshaw50
Fayette40
Geneva20
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6375

Reported Deaths: 136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby150832
Davidson149219
Sumner47827
Williamson3215
Rutherford2696
Out of TN2431
Unassigned1970
Knox1794
Wilson1551
Hamilton10911
Montgomery1022
Robertson940
Putnam930
Madison750
Tipton530
Cumberland530
Blount473
Washington450
Sullivan431
Fayette391
Dickson370
Bradley331
Maury330
Bedford332
Macon293
Greene282
Marion271
Hawkins262
Gibson240
Dyer240
Grundy241
Franklin231
Sevier220
Trousdale191
Cheatham190
Loudon180
Anderson161
Jefferson161
Lawrence150
Carroll130
Coffee130
Lauderdale120
Campbell121
Haywood121
Scott110
DeKalb100
Smith101
Monroe90
McNairy90
Lincoln90
Marshall91
Henry80
Obion81
Cocke80
Hamblen71
Overton70
Bledsoe70
Cannon70
Hardeman70
Roane60
Chester60
Weakley60
Jackson60
Claiborne50
Polk50
Perry50
Clay50
Morgan50
McMinn50
Giles40
Humphreys40
Hardin40
Stewart40
Carter41
Lake40
Warren40
Houston40
White40
Benton40
Grainger40
Sequatchie30
Fentress30
Decatur30
Meigs30
Union30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Hickman20
Henderson20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Moore10
Hancock00
Crockett00
Rhea00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events