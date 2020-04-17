Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance in 'Disney Family Singalong,' delighting fans

Article Image

ABC's "Disney Family Singalong" got a boost with a surprise Beyoncé performance of "When You Wish Upon a Star."

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Beyoncé is sharing a message of hope while helping to raise money for America's Covid-19 relief efforts.

The "Lemonade" singer surprised Disney fans and music lovers everywhere Thursday when she dropped into ABC's "Disney Family Singalong" to perform a dreamy rendition of "When You Wish Upon a Star" from the 1940 animated classic "Pinocchio."

Before launching into her performance, Beyoncé paid tribute to healthcare workers on the front line.

"To all the families across the world, I'm very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present the Disney Songbook Singalong in partnership with Feeding America," she said during the night of music and magic.

"I'd like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who've been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you."

Beyoncé, who starred in the live-action remake of Disney's "The Lion King," signed off by urging viewers to "Please hold on to your families tight, please be safe, don't give up hope. We're going to get through this, I promise. God bless you."

The 38-year-old singer's inclusion in the show, which was not announced ahead of time, delighted fans.

"I was just enjoying the cheesy Disney cuteness and then they had to go and wreck me emotionally with Beyoncé," one person tweeted.

Another wrote: "Beyonce just sang When You Wish Upon A Star on the Disney Sing Along....somebody come check my pulse."

The at-home special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, also included performances from the likes of Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé singing Disney songs from their living rooms and kitchens.

And members of the cast of "High School Musical," including Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Corbin Bleu reunited for a performance of "We're All in This Together."

The show also featured segments raising awareness of the charity Feeding America, which is setting up food banks to feed people at risk of hunger because of the Covid-19 crisis.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, more than 671,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus in the US, and 33,286 people have died.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 4404

Reported Deaths: 137
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson63422
Mobile57722
Lee29212
Shelby2437
Chambers23111
Madison1984
Montgomery1975
Tallapoosa1587
Tuscaloosa1320
Marshall1142
Baldwin1012
Etowah868
Walker840
Calhoun620
Marion594
Houston573
Elmore540
St. Clair490
Coffee470
Randolph464
Morgan440
Cullman401
Talladega401
Wilcox390
Limestone380
Chilton370
Jackson322
Russell320
DeKalb321
Sumter310
Pickens300
Pike270
Autauga261
Clarke240
Marengo241
Lowndes240
Lauderdale224
Bibb220
Dallas212
Macon212
Hale210
Greene200
Coosa201
Covington180
Blount180
Franklin171
Henry150
Dale140
Barbour140
Clay140
Choctaw130
Washington131
Cleburne120
Colbert121
Escambia110
Cherokee110
Butler110
Perry80
Conecuh80
Lawrence80
Bullock80
Lamar70
Winston70
Monroe71
Crenshaw50
Fayette40
Geneva20
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6375

Reported Deaths: 136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby150832
Davidson149219
Sumner47827
Williamson3215
Rutherford2696
Out of TN2431
Unassigned1970
Knox1794
Wilson1551
Hamilton10911
Montgomery1022
Robertson940
Putnam930
Madison750
Tipton530
Cumberland530
Blount473
Washington450
Sullivan431
Fayette391
Dickson370
Bradley331
Maury330
Bedford332
Macon293
Greene282
Marion271
Hawkins262
Gibson240
Dyer240
Grundy241
Franklin231
Sevier220
Trousdale191
Cheatham190
Loudon180
Anderson161
Jefferson161
Lawrence150
Carroll130
Coffee130
Lauderdale120
Campbell121
Haywood121
Scott110
DeKalb100
Smith101
Monroe90
McNairy90
Lincoln90
Marshall91
Henry80
Obion81
Cocke80
Hamblen71
Overton70
Bledsoe70
Cannon70
Hardeman70
Roane60
Chester60
Weakley60
Jackson60
Claiborne50
Polk50
Perry50
Clay50
Morgan50
McMinn50
Giles40
Humphreys40
Hardin40
Stewart40
Carter41
Lake40
Warren40
Houston40
White40
Benton40
Grainger40
Sequatchie30
Fentress30
Decatur30
Meigs30
Union30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Hickman20
Henderson20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Moore10
Hancock00
Crockett00
Rhea00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events