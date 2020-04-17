Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Taiwan plays ball -- and broadcasts live games to the world

Article Image

The pandemic cancelled sports around the world, but in Taiwan, which has only seen 6 deaths and less than 400 cases due to its aggressive management of the coronavirus, the professional baseball league started its season.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Ivan Watson, Rebecca Wright and Tom Booth, CNN

Sports of all types have been canceled around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But not in Taiwan.

Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium echoed with the thwack of bats hitting balls on Thursday, as the Rakuten Monkeys clobbered the Uni Lions 15 to 3.

Taiwan is still playing ball.

"That is because we did a pretty good job on the pandemic prevention," said Richard Wang, a Taiwanese broadcaster who provided live English-language commentary broadcast worldwide.

The numbers suggest he's right.

As of Friday, Taiwan, with its population of around 24 million people, had detected only 395 cases of coronavirus and just six deaths.

On Tuesday, it also reached an important milestone. No new cases were reported that day, for the first time since March 9. Grand Hotel Taipei celebrated the achievement by spelling out the word "zero" in lights on the façade of the building.

Taiwan started moving to control the virus even before the first case was reported on the island on January 24.

Taiwanese officials began boarding and inspecting passengers for fever and pneumonia symptoms on flights from Wuhan, the original epicenter of the virus in China.

Within three weeks, more than 120 action items had been put in place by the island's Central Epidemic Command Center, according to a list published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Taiwan's relative success battling the virus has allowed professional sports to be played, albeit with some adaptations. Human audiences aren't allowed in the stadium for Thursday's match-up. Instead, workers erected cardboard cut-outs and even mannequins in the stands.

"We obviously miss the audience," Wang told CNN by videophone near the dugout before the game.

Baseball games in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea are usually incredibly noisy as cheerleaders dance to booming music and lead the crowds in singalongs.

In the age of coronavirus, it's much more quiet. "But we still have the music on," Wang said. They also have robot drummers.

Overlooking the field were four metal robots, complete with glowing eyes and swiveling heads. Armed with drum sticks, they banged snare drums throughout the game.

"The club got these robot figures that play the drums during the games," Wang said. "We never saw that before. It's fun!"

Another thing Taiwan has never done before is broadcast games for free to the world -- in English.

"The only #LIVE Pro-baseball game on EARTH," announced Eleven Sports Taiwan in a tweet before Thursday's game, which was streamed live on the platform.

"We hope we can cheer up all the people who might be under the impact of coronavirus," said Simone Kang, general manager of Eleven Sports Taiwan.

"Don't feel sad ... just watch Taiwan professional baseball."

Eleven Sports Taiwan said they counted close to a million views during two games live-streamed in English this week.

Among those celebrating the start of Taiwan's professional baseball season was Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

She posted a photo on Facebook of herself watching a league game with her cat.

"I really welcome everybody to enjoy our games especially when there's no game in the States, no game in Japan, no game in Korea, no game anywhere!" said Wang.

"This is the only live sport you can have right now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 4404

Reported Deaths: 137
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson63422
Mobile57722
Lee29212
Shelby2437
Chambers23111
Madison1984
Montgomery1975
Tallapoosa1587
Tuscaloosa1320
Marshall1142
Baldwin1012
Etowah868
Walker840
Calhoun620
Marion594
Houston573
Elmore540
St. Clair490
Coffee470
Randolph464
Morgan440
Cullman401
Talladega401
Wilcox390
Limestone380
Chilton370
Jackson322
Russell320
DeKalb321
Sumter310
Pickens300
Pike270
Autauga261
Clarke240
Marengo241
Lowndes240
Lauderdale224
Bibb220
Dallas212
Macon212
Hale210
Greene200
Coosa201
Covington180
Blount180
Franklin171
Henry150
Dale140
Barbour140
Clay140
Choctaw130
Washington131
Cleburne120
Colbert121
Escambia110
Cherokee110
Butler110
Perry80
Conecuh80
Lawrence80
Bullock80
Lamar70
Winston70
Monroe71
Crenshaw50
Fayette40
Geneva20
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6375

Reported Deaths: 136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby150832
Davidson149219
Sumner47827
Williamson3215
Rutherford2696
Out of TN2431
Unassigned1970
Knox1794
Wilson1551
Hamilton10911
Montgomery1022
Robertson940
Putnam930
Madison750
Tipton530
Cumberland530
Blount473
Washington450
Sullivan431
Fayette391
Dickson370
Bradley331
Maury330
Bedford332
Macon293
Greene282
Marion271
Hawkins262
Gibson240
Dyer240
Grundy241
Franklin231
Sevier220
Trousdale191
Cheatham190
Loudon180
Anderson161
Jefferson161
Lawrence150
Carroll130
Coffee130
Lauderdale120
Campbell121
Haywood121
Scott110
DeKalb100
Smith101
Monroe90
McNairy90
Lincoln90
Marshall91
Henry80
Obion81
Cocke80
Hamblen71
Overton70
Bledsoe70
Cannon70
Hardeman70
Roane60
Chester60
Weakley60
Jackson60
Claiborne50
Polk50
Perry50
Clay50
Morgan50
McMinn50
Giles40
Humphreys40
Hardin40
Stewart40
Carter41
Lake40
Warren40
Houston40
White40
Benton40
Grainger40
Sequatchie30
Fentress30
Decatur30
Meigs30
Union30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Hickman20
Henderson20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Moore10
Hancock00
Crockett00
Rhea00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events