Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A woman saw a piano in the rubble of a church wrecked by a tornado. So she played it to cheer people up

Article Image

Tracy Coats, a piano player and band director, explained her decision to play a piano left standing in tornado rubble at a Tennessee church saying she uses faith to "find peace in the storm." CNN affiliate WTVC reports.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Apr 16, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

When Tracy Lynn Coats saw a grand piano in the wreckage of a church hit by the Easter Sunday tornado that ripped through Chattanooga, Tennessee, she felt drawn to play it.

Faith Community Wesleyan Church is on the way to her father's house, which was spared by a powerful EF-3 tornado that tore through the community and killed at least three people. It was one of dozens of tornadoes spawned by a storm system that stretched from Texas to South Carolina over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

"It [the church] was completely destroyed except for the stage that had a piano on it," she said. "I was like 'Oh my goodness.' It just needed to be played."

Coats wasn't sure if the piano would even work since it had been through the tornado and then sat unprotected in the heavy rain, but she was determined to try.

When she hit the first notes on Wednesday, she found that it played and was almost in tune.

Coats is a band teacher at East Hamilton Middle High School in Ooltewah, Tennessee, and said that many of her students lost their homes in the tornado.

She wanted to share a video of her playing the piano because she thought it might be comforting to the students and to members of her church family.

"I felt like that's how I could do my part to be an encouragement during this time," she said.

She wasn't able to upload the first video she made, so she went back Wednesday evening to try again.

A crew from CNN affiliate WTVC was reporting nearby and heard her playing. They shared her performance during their newscast.

Coats said the first song she played was the hymn "It Is Well With My Soul," because it had been going through her head since the storm.

She said two longtime members of the church drove up while she was playing.

"They were going to gather some things and kind of go through the rubble and look for anything salvageable," she said.

They asked her to play other hymns, and they all sang together in the wreckage.

"It's just such a sweet unity, really, among Christian people right there," she said. "We just had a little praise and worship service right in the middle of the whole thing. It was really cool."

When asked how she got up on the platform to reach the piano, Coats said "very carefully."

"I just kind of crawled over cinder blocks and over rebar, or whatever, and over musical equipment that had fallen," she said. "Some things were a little bit shifty, but I found solid footing pretty much up to the stage."

She said the stage wasn't very high, so she thought it would be pretty safe to be up there.

"It was probably a silly thing to do, but I was just sort of determined to get up there," she said. "I just felt like there was more music in it... to see that piano, I thought, was a beautiful thing in the middle of all of the rubble."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 4345

Reported Deaths: 133
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson62517
Mobile54817
Lee26912
Shelby2377
Chambers22110
Madison1913
Montgomery1745
Tuscaloosa1280
Tallapoosa1277
Marshall1062
Baldwin912
Walker840
Etowah787
Calhoun620
Marion584
Houston542
Elmore470
St. Clair470
Randolph454
Morgan420
Coffee400
Cullman401
Talladega381
Limestone370
Chilton350
Wilcox340
Jackson312
Russell300
DeKalb290
Sumter280
Pickens260
Pike240
Autauga241
Marengo231
Lauderdale224
Clarke210
Lowndes200
Macon192
Coosa191
Dallas182
Bibb180
Hale180
Greene180
Blount170
Covington170
Henry140
Clay140
Franklin141
Barbour120
Cleburne120
Washington121
Dale120
Choctaw120
Colbert111
Escambia90
Butler90
Cherokee90
Lawrence80
Bullock80
Perry70
Monroe71
Lamar70
Conecuh50
Winston40
Fayette40
Crenshaw30
Geneva20

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5827

Reported Deaths: 124
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby135926
Davidson123718
Sumner46627
Williamson3225
Out of TN2601
Rutherford2536
Knox1744
Wilson1451
Unassigned1360
Hamilton11011
Montgomery1022
Putnam920
Robertson880
Madison730
Tipton520
Cumberland510
Blount473
Washington440
Sullivan431
Fayette370
Dickson330
Maury330
Bradley331
Greene272
Macon272
Marion261
Bedford252
Hawkins242
Franklin231
Grundy231
Sevier220
Dyer220
Gibson210
Trousdale201
Cheatham190
Loudon170
Jefferson160
Lawrence150
Anderson151
Haywood121
Carroll120
Campbell120
Coffee120
Scott100
Smith100
DeKalb100
Marshall91
McNairy90
Lincoln90
Monroe90
Lauderdale90
Bledsoe80
Obion81
Henry80
Hardeman70
Jackson70
Cannon70
Morgan60
Weakley60
Hamblen61
Cocke50
Polk50
Overton50
Roane50
Chester50
Claiborne50
McMinn50
Stewart40
Clay40
Warren40
Grainger40
White40
Benton40
Perry40
Lake40
Humphreys40
Union30
Houston30
Meigs30
Carter31
Decatur30
Sequatchie30
Fentress30
Giles30
Hickman20
Johnson20
Lewis20
Henderson20
Hardin20
Wayne20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Hancock00
Moore00
Crockett00
Rhea00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events