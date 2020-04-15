Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Michigan drivers jam capital to protest coronavirus stay-at-home order

Article Image

Thousands of cars descended on Michigan's state capitol building in Lansing in an organized protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest guidance on how citizens needed to deal with the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 7:40 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Tired of the state's stay-at-home order, protesters in cars on Wednesday jammed the streets of Michigan's capital.

Called "Operation Gridlock" by its organizers -- the conservative groups Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Freedom Fund -- the protest lived up to its name, with honking vehicles choking Lansing traffic for miles.

"I have a small business, and (the governor) shut me down, protester Tom Hughey told CNN affiliate WILX. "I work at Ford Motor Company, and that shut down. I realize how important this virus is, but now we're getting to the point where we're shutting too much stuff down."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week extended the state's "Stay Home-Stay Safe" order through April 30 and added more restrictions, including prohibiting most residents from going to another residence unless they were caring for a relative or dropping off a child.

Michigan has more than 28,000 cases of Covid-19, the fourth-highest number in the nation, and more than 1,900 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"Now is not the time to pull back at all," Whitmer said last week. "We are in control of our fate here and it depends on every one of us doing our part."

Not all protesters stayed in their cars, and groups of people could be seen on the Capitol grounds.

"I think every single person here is probably going to get coronavirus, we're all within six feet of each other," Nick Somber told WILX.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events