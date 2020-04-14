Trump rips from episode of Hannity's show for propaganda video

A portion of the propaganda-like video that President Trump aired at Monday's coronavirus White House briefing was lifted directly from an episode of Fox News host Sean Hannity's show.

The use of the clip from the March 26 episode of "Hannity" marked yet another example of the White House-Fox News feedback loop in action.

The clip from Hannity's show was included in a longer larger video Trump played at the briefing which was meant to paint his response to the coronavirus pandemic in positive light.

The clip featured three cherry-picked snippets of television news reports from January and early February which were strung together to falsely suggest journalists didn't take the coronavirus seriously early on.

Credible news organizations, however, have been seriously covering seriously covered and spotlighted the virus for months.

Major newspapers like The Washington Post and The New York Times ran front page stories in January about the growing threat. Major television networks also covered it on air and online.

But it's no surprise that Trump turned to Hannity's show for misleading cover.

Hannity has arguably been Trump's top defender on cable news throughout the course of his presidency, regularly promoting misinformation — and sometimes conspiracy theories — in his efforts to protect Trump.

Additionally, the two men share an off-camera relationship. Hannity is known to advise the President on various matters.