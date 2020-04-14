Clear
Brad Pitt is making his HGTV debut on 'Celebrity IOU'

Article Image

HGTV's new show "Celebrity IOU" centers around celebrities giving back to the "unsung heroes" of their lives. The show debuted with Brad Pitt giving back to a makeup artist he has known for over thirty years.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

We all need some feel good TV right now and thankfully, Brad Pitt is here for Season 1, Episode 1 of "Celebrity IOU" on HGTV.

The Oscar winner is featured in the Property Brothers latest show, surprising his longtime friend and makeup artist of 30 years by renovating her detached garage into a guest suite.

Drew and Jonathan Scott help Pitt makeover the garage, owned by Jean Black, who appears overjoyed by the gesture in a preview for the episode.

By the end of the renovation, Pitt had made friends with the entire crew.

"He wanted everybody to feel like he was spending some time getting to know them," Jonathan Scott told People. "At the very end he remembered every single person's name on the production crew and on the construction crew. He remembered everybody and wanted to make sure that they knew how grateful he was for what was happening. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word."

Other stars who will be featured giving the gift of a home makeover this season include Michael Bublé, Rebel Wilson, Jeremy Renner, Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy.

"Celebrity IOU" premieres tonight at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.

