Pink shares more about her experience with coronavirus: 'It got really, really scary'

Pink took to Instagram to speak about her experience with coronavirus, saying she's been "really, really sick" and reminding people that "no one is safe from this."

The singer filmed a conversation with her friend and author Jen Pastiloff after revealing she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, had recently tested positive for Covid-19. The talk was part of the "Chat and Feed" series to raise money to feed people in need.

Pink said it was the first time in three weeks she dressed up.

"I really needed it. Thank you for the opportunity," she said, explaining, "We have been really, really sick. My 3-year-old, Jameson, has had the worst of it. I've had many nights where I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life."

"At one point I heard myself saying, 'I thought they promised us our kids would be OK.' And it's not guaranteed. There's no one that is safe from this," she said. "Jameson's been really, really sick. I've kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks, and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 degree temperature. It's been a roller coaster. It's been a different roller coaster for both of us."

In addition to a persistent fever, her son has had "diarrhea and then constipation and then throwing up and pale and listless and lethargic and all the things that scare the bejeezus out of you as a mama."

As for herself, the singer said she was "on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years."

"It got really, really scary, I'm not gonna lie," she said, adding, "Just when you think you're better, something else happens."

So far, her husband, Carey Hart, and daughter, Willow, have not gotten sick. Pink and Jameson have since tested negative for the virus.

Pink, whose own mom was an emergency room nurse, has donated $1 million to healthcare workers on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.