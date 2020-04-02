Clear

In just one day, Louisiana reports 2,700 new cases and 37 new deaths from coronavirus

CNN's Jake Tapper speaks to chief medical officer Dr. Robert Hart about a spike in Louisiana's coronavirus cases. Louisiana reported more than 2,700 new cases of coronavirus and 37 new deaths.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will extend the state's stay-at-home order until April 30 as the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths surge.

The stay-at-home order, which allows certain exceptions such as grocery shopping and solitary exercise, was originally set to expire April 13.

The announcement Thursday came the same day Louisiana reported more than 2,700 new cases of coronavirus and 37 new deaths.

Since the outbreak started, Louisiana has had more than 9,100 cases and more than 300 deaths from coronavirus.

The state's health department said about 95% of the new positive test results came from tests conducted in commercial labs.

"While extremely upsetting, this increase in COVID-19 cases appears to be less a sign of new exponential growth and more a sign of a logjam from commercial labs," Edwards said in a written statement.

"I have said time and again -- COVID-19 is a statewide problem and testing is a vital step towards understanding the scale of this problem. We believe COVID-19 is spreading in every parish in Louisiana."

The governor implored the public to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

"The situation remains concerning, but every Louisianan has the power to change the path we are on," Edwards said. "Think of your neighbors, and please stay at home."

