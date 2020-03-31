Roger Federer is the latest athlete to take to social media to share his lockdown life.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner gave his Twitter followers a trick shot demonstration as the Swiss snow falls around him.
In the video, Federer practices the "tweener" shot, a stroke played through the legs while facing away from the net which he has popularized and employed multiple times during his career.
The 38-year-old also displayed some forward-facing "between-the-legs" shots and behind-the-back shots.
The video has more than 3.6 million views at the time of writing.
READ: New dates for Olympic Games confirmed for 2021
Federer is recovering from February knee surgery that would have kept him out of the French Open, which has subsequently been postponed to September because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ATP has frozen player rankings while tournaments have been suspended, so the Swiss great remains ranked No. 4 in the world.
Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features
Federer and his wife Mirka announced last week that they would be donating 1 million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to help the most vulnerable families in Switzerland impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Eight of Federer's 20 Grand Slam victories have come at Wimbledon, but he might have to wait longer to try to add to his tally in London.
The grass court grand slam could join many other sporting events and be canceled this year, according to German Tennis Federation vice president Dirk Hordorff.
Officials at the All England Club are meeting Wednesday to make a decision on the historic tournament, which is set to run from June 29 to July 12.
Related Content
- Roger Federer shows off trick shots while on lockdown
- Roger Federer's children catching tennis bug
- Roger Federer remembers life changing kiss
- Roger Federer: My dream opponent would be...
- Roger Federer on retirement: 'I'm looking forward to it'
- Roger Federer: Will Swiss star play French Open?
- Roger Federer pierde en cuartos de final en Wimbledon
- Roger Federer offers advice to Nick Kyrgios after new meltdown
- Roger Federer's first Wimbledon win: CNN World Sport at 25
- Roger Federer helps Switzerland defend historic Hopman Cup title