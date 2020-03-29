Clear
John Callahan of TV show 'All My Children' dead at 66

Actor John Callahan died at the age of 66, his ex-wife Eva LaRue announced on Instagram Saturday.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Callahan was best known for the role of Edmund Grey in the television drama "All My Children." Callahan held the role across 356 episodes from 1992 to 2005, according to IMDb.

"May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever," LaRue's post read. "I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan."

LaRue also posted various tributes on her Twitter. She did not list a cause of death.

