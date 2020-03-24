Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West break silence about leaked video

Taylor Swift sounds like she feels vindicated while Kim Kardashian West just sounds over it.

The pair are back at it in terms of a very famous phone call which has reignited the choosing of Team Tay vs. Team Kim and Kanye.

A leaked video made the rounds on social media this past weekend which claims to be the full recorded phone conversation between Swift and Kanye West regarding his controversial lines about her in his 2016 song "Famous."

CNN has not authenticated the video, a snippet of which Kardashian West had posted on Snapchat in 2016 in defense of her husband.

On Monday Swift took to her Instagram stories to react to all the renewed interest in the beef between her and the Wests.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)," the singer wrote. "Swipe up to see what really matters."

Swiping up led her followers to a donation page for the organization Feeding America.

In the next Instagram story Swift wrote that she has been donating to Feeding America and the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis," the star wrote.

Kardashian West struck back hours later on Twitter.

". @taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now," the beauty mogul tweeted.

Many Swift supporters believe the newly leaked 25 minute long video proves the singer was telling the truth about not signing off on West rapping the lyrics "To all my southside n****s that know me best/I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b**** famous."

Kardashian West became an integral part of the beef between her husband and Swift when in 2016 she released a Snapchat video meant to rebut Swift's claim that she hadn't heard the song and had not given her approval.

"I don't want to do rap that makes people feel bad." West could be heard saying to Swift on the phone in his wife's Snapchat video.

"Umm, yeah I mean go with whatever line you think is better," Swift responds. "It's obviously very tongue in cheek either way. And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that's really nice."

The backlash against Swift after the Snapchat video was released gave birth to the "Taylor Swift is a snake" movement on social media and the singer has said it contributed to her withdrawing into herself and channeling her hurt into her 2017 album "Reputation."

In the 25-minute long leaked video of the phone conversation West can be heard trying to get Swift to tweet his song to her massive following once it is released.

He also explains that it contains a controversial lyric about her and Swift asks if it is "mean."

He hedges a bit before he tells her he wants to say "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex." There is no mention by him of using the word "b***h."

Swift laughs a bit.

"I'm glad it's not mean though. It doesn't feel mean, but like, oh my God, the buildup you gave it," Swift is heard saying. "I thought it was gonna be like, 'that stupid dumb b***h' but it's not."

Swift tells West she needs to "think about it" and he tells her he will send her the song, something her camp has consistently said did not happen.

Kardashian West tweeted Monday that she "didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I'm left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying."

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that "Kanye never called to ask for permission..."," Kardashian West tweeted. "They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word "b***h" was used without her permission."

"At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message," she also tweeted. "The lie was never about the word b***h, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation."

That caused Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, to tweet a response.

"I'm Taylor's publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement," Paine tweeted. "Btw, when you take parts out, that's editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?"

In another series of tweets Kardashian West denied editing the clip she posted, defended her husband's "right to document his musical journey and process, just like [Swift] recently did through her documentary [Miss Americana]" and stated "the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him."

"This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares," Kardashian West ended her Twitter thread. "Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters."

A rep for Kardashian West declined to offer further comment when reached by CNN. CNN has also reached out to reps for Swift and West.