Dow futures drop 5%, hitting 'limit down' at the start of futures trading Sunday

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: Mar 22, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Dow futures fell 5%, hitting the "limit down" maximum allowable limit and halting futures from falling further within minutes after futures trading began Sunday.

Dow futures dropped 954 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also fell around 5%.

The sharp drop in stock futures points to another volatile week for Wall Street as coronavirus continues to take a toll on public health and the economy in the United States and elsewhere.

The decline came shortly before a key procedural Senate vote on a massive stimulus package to help Americans handle the crisis failed Sunday evening, pushing out the timeline for relief.

Central banks and governments around the world last week announced a wave of stimulus measures aimed at bolstering economies and calming harried financial markets.

But the virus has continued to spread rapidly around the world — there are now more than 325,000 cases worldwide — forcing further travel restrictions, shut downs and disruptions for businesses, and threatening the global economy.

