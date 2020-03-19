Clear
'The Masked Singer': Swan is latest to fly the coop

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 5:00 PM
Updated: Mar 19, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Drum roll, please.

"The Masked Singer" gave us all a shock when it was revealed on Wednesday night that the Swan is ... actress Bella Thorne.

Who saw that one coming?

Thorne sang, "I Hate Myself for Loving You," by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Believe it or not, none of the judges had any clue that it was her. Jenny McCarthy thought the Swan was actress Kristen Stewart; Nicole Scherzinger thought it was actress Megan Fox; Joel McHale guessed Mila Kunis; and Ken Jeong was sure it was Olivia Munn.

Wrong.

Thorne joins several celebrities whose identities have also been revealed this season: Lil Wayne, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Sarah Palin, Tom Bergeron, Drew Carey and Chaka Khan.

With only four to go, who will win? Tune into Fox on Wednesday nights to find out.

