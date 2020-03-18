Clear
BREAKING NEWS University of Alabama cancels in-person classes, spring commencement to fight coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 51 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Stock futures down as coronavirus sell-off continues

Article Image

The New York Stock Exchange is closing its trading floor amid the coronavirus pandemic, however the market will stay open through electronic trading. CNN's Richard Quest has the details.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Stock futures opened lower Wednesday after another rough day for the markets.

Dow futures were down 167 points, more than 0.8%, when futures trading began. S&P 500 futures also dropped nearly 0.8% and Nasdaq futures fell about 0.6%.

The coronavirus sell-off wreaking havoc on Wall Street continued Wednesday, dragging the Dow down below 20,000 points for the first time since February 2017. It ended the day down 1,338 points, or 6.3%.

The S&P 500 fell 7% during the early afternoon, triggering the New York Stock Exchange's breaker that briefly halted trading. That index closed down 5.2%. The Nasdaq composite closed down 4.7%.

The oil market also continues to suffer.

US oil finished down 24%, ending the day at just over $20 a barrel, its lowest level since February 2002.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events