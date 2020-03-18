Kathy Griffin says she is 'gutted' as she shares that her mother has died

Comedian Kathy Griffin shared on her social media accounts that her mother, who she called her best friend, passed away on St. Patrick's Day. She was 99-years-old.

"My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today," she wrote. "I am gutted. My best friend. I am shaking. I won't ever be prepared. I'm so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St. Patrick's Day."

Representatives for Griffin confirmed her mother's death to CNN.

Griffin announced in January that her mother was suffering from dementia.

Maggie Griffin became a fan favorite her daughter's reality show, "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," and was frequently a guest at her daughter's events and appearances.

"When people tell me they feel like they know my mom, I always respond 'you do!' She never put on a show, she was the show," Griffin wrote in January. "If you ever met my mom and asked for a photo, you should know it was a pleasure as much for her as it was for you."

She continued: "She loved making people happy and making people laugh. And trust me, I know she was the bigger star ... thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving us a lifetime of memories."

Griffin announced her mother's condition with a photo from September, which she says was the last time they had a proper conversation.

She said that watching her mother's cognition and quick-wit slip away so quickly was devastating.