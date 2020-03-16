Clear

NFL draft to proceed, although public events are canceled

Article Image

With the coronavirus postponing sport across the world, Mesut Ozil, Thibault Courtois and other footballers have taken the opportunity to compete digitally in various video games.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

The National Football League has announced that it's 2020 draft will go ahead as planned, but public events around the event have been canceled because of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Scheduled to be held on April 23-25, the annual player draft -- which sees college players picked by professional teams -- will be televised as normal.

However, following the cancellation of league-driven fan events, the NFL is exploring "innovative options" to keep fans involved.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority -- the health and safety of all fans and citizens," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement.

More to follow

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events