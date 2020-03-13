Diplomat at the UN tests positive for coronavirus

A staffer from the Philippines Mission to the United Nations who tested positive for coronavirus met two delegates from another mission at the UN on Monday.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed the meeting in a statement Thursday, saying the UN medical services officials are reaching out to the two delegates. The individual did not have contact with UN staff, he said.

"The delegate was last in UN headquarters on March 9 for about 30 minutes around mid-day and visited only one meeting room, which has gone through three cleaning cycles since then," the statement said.

"The delegate did not have contact with UN staff but met two delegates from another mission. UN Medical services is reaching out to them."

Acting Philippines Ambassador to the UN Kira Azucena said in a letter that the staffer was asymptomatic during the visit.

The next day, she had flu like symptoms and did not go to work, according to the letter. She saw her doctor, tested positive for the flu and was prescribed Tamiflu. She tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, according to the letter.

The Philippine Mission is in lockdown, and all personnel are instructed to self-quarantine and to seek medical attention should they develop the symptoms.

"We are assuming that all of us have been infected," Azucena said.