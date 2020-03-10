Dow futures fall nearly 400 points following Tuesday's stock rally

US stock futures tumbled Tuesday evening, adding to the volatility after another wild day of trading on Wall Street.
Dow futures were last down 389 points, or 1.6%. Nasdaq Composite futures fell about 1.8% and S&P 500 futures declined around 1.7%.
All three major indexes closed roughly 5% higher on Tuesday after briefly swinging into negative territory earlier in the day. The Dow's 1,167-point gain was its third best on record, while the S&P and Nasdaq recorded their best days since December 2018.
The whiplash for investors has been immense: Tuesday's rebound followed historic declines the day before. The Dow on Monday experienced its worst-ever one-day point drop.
The turbulence reflects the uncertainty that the coronavirus has caused for markets and broader economies around the world. The novel coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 113,000 people globally and 4,000 are dead, according to CNN's tally.
