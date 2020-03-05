5 things to know for March 5: 2020 Dems, abortion, coronavirus, Ukraine, Ebola

Smartphones may make your headaches worse -- and not just because of all the stressful things you see on them.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Election 2020

Mike Bloomberg is out. Less than a day after his deeply disappointing Super Tuesday, the media magnate suspended his more than half-a-billion-dollar campaign and endorsed ... Joe Biden. Biden, riding a surprise set of Super Tuesday victories, is now the top mark for GOP politicians and those hoping to stop his surge toward a Democratic nomination. Senate Republicans are sharpening their investigations involving the former vice president, his son Hunter Biden and Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company on whose board Hunter Biden served. Committee members have gotten access to classified documents and may subpoena a former Burisma consultant. Some top Democrats, meanwhile, are worried Biden's momentum could set the stage for a most unwanted repeat of 2016, when a clash between an establishment candidate and Bernie Sanders divided party support, and, well, you know what happened next.

2. Abortion

The Supreme Court heard the first major abortion case brought before its new conservative majority. The case concerns a controversial Louisiana abortion access law that critics say would leave just one doctor in the state to perform the procedure. A similar law in Texas was struck down four years ago by the high court, but with its new makeup, this law could be upheld. Though the court appeared divided after hours of oral arguments, Chief Justice John Roberts asked questions that indicated he may be in favor of reversing precedent and allowing new state restrictions on abortion. Abortion rights advocates fear the conservative court could gut longstanding precedents, while some states, like Louisiana, are taking advantage of the possibility by passing more restrictive laws. The case will be decided by July, just as the presidential race heats up.

3. Coronavirus

Global cases of the coronavirus have topped 95,000 as countries employ new strategies to try to contain the spread. Iran, one of the worst-hit countries so far, has announced it is developing a vaccine and is ready to send out test kits. In New York City, about 1,000 people have been asked to self-quarantine after 11 new cases were reported there. Flights have been cut in the US, Italy has closed down schools nationwide, and speculation is mounting as to how Japan will proceed with the Tokyo Olympics, which are less than 150 days away. Meanwhile, India has identified 29 coronavirus cases, prompting fears that the world's second-most populous country could become a viral powder keg. Meantime, Britain's Prince William, who made several "jokes" about the coronavirus while meeting emergency workers at a reception in Dublin hosted by Britain's ambassador to Ireland.

4. Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has replaced the country's Prime Minister, saying he hopes the new PM would "do the impossible." What is the impossible? Zelensky says he wants a government that will serve the people instead of special or corrupt interests. The new appointee, Denis Shmygal, is the country's third PM in just over six months and replaces Oleksiy Honcharuk. The outgoing PM got into hot water last month when leaked recordings appeared to capture him criticizing Zelensky's economic policy. Zelensky, of course, is of keen interest to President Trump and the US, as a call between the two leaders was at the center of Trump's impeachment investigation.

5. Ebola

And now, some good news: The Democratic Republic of Congo's last Ebola patient was discharged, marking a new step toward the end of the world's second-deadliest outbreak of the disease. Health care workers were seen singing and dancing as others gathered to see the patient leave the hospital. A regional director for the World Health Organization praised the tireless efforts of Congo's medical professionals and added that the country must stay vigilant to completely stamp out the disease. An estimated 2,226 people were killed in this outbreak in Congo. Four African countries, including Congo, recently licensed an Ebola vaccine, and the WHO says more nations will soon follow suit.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Twitter is testing disappearing posts called 'Fleets'

Don't let this trick you into thinking everything you say on the internet isn't preserved, in some way, forever.

An NHL player needed 90 stitches after he was hit with a skate blade near his eye

Hockey: Not even once.

Courtney Stodden and actor Doug Hutchison, who married when she was 16 and he 50, have divorced

Her Instagram post about it is a speech to behold.

An egg a day may be fine for you after all, a new study says

Please update your "Are eggs bad for you?" scorecards.

The winner of a mayoral race in Vermont is a therapy dog

This feels right. This feels good. Let the therapy dog lead us.

TODAY'S NUMBER

3 million

That's how many square feet of greenhouse space Canopy Growth, the world's largest cannabis company by market cap, is shutting down in response to a slowing industry. The company is also laying off 500 workers.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Whatever we women of war may have already achieved, let us not take it for granted. It could be taken back from [us] if we are not vigilant and strong."

Zarifa Ghafari, mayor of the Afghan town of Maidan Shar, who encouraged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to safeguard women's rights in Afghanistan in light of the new US-Taliban agreement. Ghafari was honored for her courage by the US State Department.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

A very good dog, nonetheless

OK, so this German shepherd may not be the best service dog trainee we've ever seen. But they're having fun, and that has to count for something. (Click here to view.)