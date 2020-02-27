Clear

David Beckham saved a sweet Victoria Beckham keepsake

Article Image

David Beckham appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and shared details from when he first asked out his wife Victoria Beckham in 1997.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 1:50 PM
Updated: Feb 27, 2020 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Who knew David Beckham was so romantic?

His wife of more than 20 years, Victoria Beckham, for one.

The soccer legend appeared Wednesday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and talked about how him and the former Spice Girl first met years ago.

"She came to watch me in a game in London with her manager at the time and one of the other Spice Girls, Sporty Spice," he said.

The Spice Girls were huge at the time, he said, so he knew who she was but wasn't able to talk to her then.

Fortunately, she came to another game a few weeks later, Beckham said.

"She'd had a couple of drinks so I decided why not, I'll try and get her number," he said. "We talked for about an hour in the players' lounge. She actually got the train up that day so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have."

How sweet is that?

The pair are going strong, decades and four children later.

Clearly they are still having fun together as evidenced by a video Fallon shared which Victoria posted trolling her husband for his obsession with Lego.

"I am a little kid," David Beckham told Fallon. "I love Lego. It calms me."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events