Two homes collapse in landslide along the Tennessee River

Hundreds of people in Jackson, Mississippi, are fleeing their homes as the swollen Pearl River nears historic flood levels. Also, a house collapsed and slide down a rain soaked bluff into the Tennessee River.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso, CNN

Two homes collapsed over the weekend in a landslide along the Tennessee River, according to the Hardin County Fire Department.

Both houses were in danger of collapsing when firefighters responded Saturday evening to an area known as Chalk Bluff, the Hardin County Fire Department said in a Facebook post. One home was occupied, and firefighters safely evacuated the homeowners from the property, which is about 100 miles northeast of Memphis.

An hour later, the vacant house collapsed down the steep bank, Hardin County fire officials said. The Hardin County Fire Department captured the moment that home collapsed down the rain-soaked bluff.

By Sunday afternoon, the second home was also swept into the Tennessee River, Hardin County fire officials said.

