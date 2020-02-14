Clear
Rick Cosnett reveals he is gay

Article Image

The actor made the announcement on his Instagram account. He played Dr. Wes Maxfield on "The Vampire Diaries," Elias Harper on "Quantico" and Det. Eddie Thawne on "The Flash."

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 1:50 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Rick Cosnett of "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Flash" has shared that he identifies as gay.

The actor made the announcement on his Instagram account Thursday.

"Hi everyone," he said in the video's opening. "Dramatic pause...I'm gay."

Cosnett explained that he "just wanted everyone to know because I made a promise to myself to live my truth everyday."

"And sometimes, that is a really hard thing to do when you have all these subconscious things you don't even know about from childhood and from society and from being, you know, just life," he said. "So there you go. I'm sure most of you probably knew anyway."

Cosnett played Dr. Wes Maxfield on "The Vampire Diaries," Elias Harper on "Quantico" and Det. Eddie Thawne on "The Flash."

