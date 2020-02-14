A brief look at Robert Pattinson as Batman

Clear
"Twilight" star Robert Pattinson is being seen for the first time in costume as the Caped Crusader ahead of the 2021 release of "The Batman."

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The vampire is now a bat. (I'm sorry; I had to.)

Director Matt Reeves gave eager moviegoers a brief, early look at what former "Twilight" star Robert Pattinson looks like as Batman.

The sneak peek came by way of a short video posted to Reeves's social media.

The dimly lit footage shows parts of Pattinson's Batman look as well as a short shot of his masked face.

The video is set to a score by Michael Giacchino and was shot by cinematographer Greig Fraser, Reeves said.

When Giacchino confirmed for fans that it was, indeed, his score in the video, Reeves added, "Wait till they hear it ALL...!"

"The Batman" is set for release in 2021. (Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio behind the film, is, like CNN, owned by WarnerMedia.)

Pattinson takes over the role of Batman from Ben Affleck, who first played the masked hero in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

