When it comes to Iowa, enough is enough. It's time to sack the caucuses

It should have happened a long time ago. The Iowa caucus' role as leadoff hitter in the nation's serious business of nominating presidential candidates should have ended decades ago. Time to bench this player and put one in -- like, say, a traditional primary -- who can actually play the game.

Monday's debacle leaves little doubt about granting too much authority to unaccountable party officials to manage a high-stakes presidential primary. Setting aside for a moment the Iowa Democratic caucus' convoluted rules of candidates' meeting a 15% threshold to determine viability and the ensuing spectacle of horse trading for second choices played out in high school gymnasiums, the outright chaos of this moment ought to be enough to shut down this sham and farce of a process.

What's so damn hard about conducting an election, counting and tallying the votes, and then reporting and certifying those results in a timely manner? Apparently, everything.

How unfair is this fiasco is to the candidates who invested so much time, talent, energy and money? The likely winners or near winners are denied their moment and, more importantly, their hard-earned momentum. What's worse is the damage Iowa has done to shake our faith in the American democratic system and constitutional order with their ineptitude and faulty app.

Ironically, only the Iowa caucus will deliver defeat to the winners and a victory of sorts to the losers. Well done. There was no bigger winner Monday night than Michael Bloomberg -- who had the good judgment to ignore the Iowa caucus altogether.

The other winner is Donald Trump, who will scream that if the Democrats are too feckless to manage a partisan caucus vote, they couldn't possibly run the country. Joe Biden sidesteps the worst effects of a potential loss. No need for an awkward, uncomfortable speech from the losing candidates. On to other states, they can argue -- you can't trust Iowa's results anyway.

Republicans and Democrats agree on few things, but they should agree on this: It's time elected leaders of both parties from every part of the country reclaim the presidential nomination process that too often advantages and advances extreme candidates.

Think about who shows up to caucuses: Activists.

Activists tend to dominate because in many cases, they are more willing or able to make the time to attend these time-consuming caucuses. A number of working men and women must prioritize making a living, caring for children or parents, and improving their communities over participating in functions like these.

Ultimately, this system tends to benefit ideologies more, often at the expense of folks who are elsewhere attending to life's daily demands

For my Republican friends, there is no need for a schadenfreude moment or gloating. Remember the 2012 Iowa Republican Caucus when Mitt Romney was declared the winner by eight votes -- only to learn a few weeks later that Rick Santorum actually won by 34? Oops.

Then there is the question of accountability or lack thereof. No Iowa state or county elected official, nor any other minister of the state — not the governor, county executive or secretary of state — is accountable because this was a partisan party function. This electoral malpractice is owned by the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP).

And where is the Democratic National Committee hiding? While caucuses are run by political parties, primaries are conducted by public officials who can be held accountable. No political party should be granted this level of responsibility, given the stakes of nominating and electing the President of the United States.

The entire Presidential nominating process needs reform and an overhaul. These small, early-voting states have an outsized influence in selecting presidential nominees at the expense of the rest of the US, who vote much later and whose votes are often rendered meaningless as the nominees are effectively selected before most state's even have primaries. It's time Americans outside of Iowa and New Hampshire have their say.

For starters, let's put the Iowa caucus out of its own misery. It would be merciful if Iowans wielded the weapon of execution for us.