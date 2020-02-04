Patrick Mahomes goes to Disney World and lives his Super Bowl dream

Seven years ago, Patrick Mahomes dreamed of being the quarterback who goes to Disney World after winning the Super Bowl.

On Monday, he was able to live that dream, fulfilling the prophetic tweet he wrote as a 17-year-old.

"I had forgotten all about it until it started getting retweeted this week during the Super Bowl week," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told CNN Sport's Don Riddell from Disney World.

"I do remember writing it but I hadn't even thought about it until today.

"To actually be in this moment, being at Disney World with the Chiefs kingdom behind me is a surreal feeling that I couldn't actually imagine at that age."

Mahomes masterminded a stunning comeback against the San Francisco 49ers -- The Chiefs' third comeback victory of the postseason -- to end the team's 50-year wait to win the Super Bowl.

The 24-year-old is the youngest quarterback to win MVP honors and the second-youngest to win a Super Bowl after Ben Roethlisberger.

Having overcome a 10-point deficit against the 49ers -- who, incidentally, were also on the losing side when Mahomes tapped out his tweet seven years ago -- the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to win three times after trailing by 10 points or more in postseason games.

"The mindset of competing until the very end until the clock gets to zero -- that's just how we are as a team," said Mahomes.

"I think the guys instil confidence in me to keep throwing, keep slinging the ball and competing no matter what the score is.

"I had the mindset to keep competing. Obviously, I thought we were in a bad situation at the time (when the Chiefs were 10 points down) but I knew if we took it one play at a time that we had a chance.

"I believed in our defense to get stops and we found a way to score enough in the end."

Mahomes is the just the third African American quarterback to win the NFL after Doug Williams in 1988 and Russell Wilson in 2014.

He's part of a new wave of black quarterbacks who have taken the league by storm this season, including Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Texans' Deshaun Watson and Cowboys' Dak Prescott.

"Now in the NFL, guys are coming in from every race, every background, and going in and having success," said Mahomes.

"I'm just excited for the future of the NFL and to be able to go out there and play some good football for the years to come.

"The amount of work the guys put in -- no matter where you come from you can go out there and have success in this league."

Mahomes has already hoisted a Lombardi Trophy before his 25th birthday -- something most players spend their whole careers trying to achieve. So what's next?

"I just want to keep winning championships. I want to keep being with the guys I have around me," said Mahomes.

"There are several things that I want to accomplish. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is something that I want to accomplish but that takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work, year in, year out, just trying to be the best person I can be."