People are hurt in a high-rise fire in Los Angeles, officials say. At least 1 person may have jumped

Several people have been hurt in a fire at a high-rise residential building in Los Angeles, according to a city fire department spokesman and video from the scene.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 1:10 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Several people have been hurt Wednesday in a fire that's still burning at a high-rise residential building in Los Angeles, according to a city fire department spokesman and video from the scene.

At least one of those injured is believed to have jumped from the building, spokesman Brian Humphrey told CNN.

Orange flames flickered and black smoke billowed from the building around 9:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. ET) as firefighters walked on a nearby balcony, video taken by CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS showed.

A man at one point scaled an exterior wall on the sixth story to escape the flames, video from the scene showed.

The fire was on the sixth floor of a 25-story building. Barrington Plaza is a luxury apartment complex in the Brentwood section of West Los Angeles.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

