Irina Shayk talks breakup with Bradley Cooper

Model Irina Shayk opened up about her relationship with Bradley Cooper and being a single mother in a rare interview with British Vogue.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020
Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Model Irina Shayk, who is known for being intensely private, has granted a rare interview in which she opened up about her personal life.

Talking to British Vogue, Shayk shared about her breakup with actor/director Bradley Cooper whom she was with for four years.

The couple are the parents of a 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

"I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst -- it's just the nature of a human being," Shayk said. "Two great people don't have to make a good couple."

"I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other," she added. "Life without B is new ground."

The 34-year-old also talked about the challenges of being a single mom.

"It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider," Shayk said. "Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.'"

The March issue of British Vogue hits newsstands on January 31.

