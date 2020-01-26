Clear

Kobe Bryant dies at age 41 in California

Capt. Tony Imbrenda from the Los Angeles County Fire Department provides information on a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning in Los Angeles, two separate sources told CNN.

TMZ reported Bryant was aboard a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California.

Five people were killed the crash on a hillside in Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. There were no survivors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The sheriff's department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.

Flames have been extinguished, the department said.

Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

