California woman dies after clothing gets caught in raisin processing machine

A 33-year-old California woman is dead after her clothing got caught in a machine at a raisin processing facility in Fresno County. CNN affiliate KGPE/KSEE has the story.

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Jan 25, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

A 33-year-old California woman is dead after her clothing got caught in a machine at a raisin processing facility in Fresno County.

Yaneth Lopez Valladares had worked at the Del Rey Packing Co. for two years before the incident Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A piece of her clothing got caught in the machine used for processing raisins and she was "severely injured," the statement said. Two other employees were nearby and immediately powered down the machine, but she died at the scene.

"We are in deep sorrow," Del Rey Packing Co. President Gerald Chooljian said in a statement.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the incident.

