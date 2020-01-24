Naval Station Great Lakes is on lockdown

Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois is on lockdown after an "unauthorized entry," according to the base's Facebook page.

"At 7:09 this morning, Naval Security Force reacted to a minor situation involving an unauthorized entry onto Naval Station Great Lakes," a post read. No one has been harmed, it said, and no property has been damaged.

An earlier post on the page told base personnel to take cover in the nearest structure and to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT!"

No other details were immediately available.

The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, not far from the base, implemented increased security measures after reports of the situation at Naval Station Great Lakes, it said on Facebook. Visitors can only enter via the gate off of Green Bay Road and should expect to have their IDs checked.

Naval Station Great Lakes, north of Chicago on the shore of Lake Michigan, is the Navy's largest training base, according to its website.

