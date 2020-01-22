Clear
BREAKING NEWS Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Wall Triana and Liberty Drive in Madison Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Sheriff’s office: Man accused of bringing gun into Jackson County Courthouse is missing Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 2 taken to Huntsville Hospital after wreck blocking traffic on Bob Wallace Avenue Full Story

Two Excedrin products are temporarily discontinued, company says

Article Image

Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline says it has temporarily discontinued two types of Excedrin items as a precautionary measure due to inconsistencies in how ingredients are transferred and weighed.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline says it has temporarily discontinued two types of Excedrin items as a precautionary measure.

The company has suspended production and distribution of its Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine products, it said.

"Through routine quality control and assurance measures, we discovered inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients for Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs, and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs," it said in a statement to CNN.

The company does not believe that the product poses a safety risk to consumers but has voluntarily implemented the measure as a precaution, it said.

"We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but at this point in time cannot confirm a definite date as to when supply will resume," it said. "Other Excedrin products are available along with other pain-relieving drugs, but dosages may differ. Consumers should consult their pharmacist for the most suitable alternative product."

GlaxoSmithKline described it as a short term issue, saying it expects production to resume shortly.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Florence
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events