19 nurses of a Nebraska hospital unit gave birth to 19 babies in 2019. The group picture was adorable

Nineteen nurses from the same NICU unit at a Nebraska hospital all gave birth to babies of their own during 2019.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

There's a lot that happened for one Nebraska hospital unit in 2019 -- 19 nurses gave birth to 19 healthy babies.

And this week, almost of all of them gathered for a group photo.

The nurses, all within the newborn intensive care unit of the Methodist Women's Hospital, gave birth to 11 girls and 8 boys, CNN affiliate KMTV reported.

"I think maybe it was a shock for our management knowing how many maternity leaves they were going to have to deal with and finding extra nurses to staff the unit when we were gone," NICU staff member Christy Mirmiran told the news station.

The hospital didn't seem to mind too much --- they posted pictures of their proud new mothers calling the past year a "baby boom."

Staff members told the affiliate travel nurses were able to come in and help with shifts.

The group experience has made the nurses all feel like family, they say.

"We can compare and share advice and just ask each other what each has done... who's sick, who's not... different things like that," NICU staff member Kim Nabity told KMTV.

