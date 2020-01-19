At least two Honolulu police officers killed in shooting, report says

At least two Honolulu police officers were killed in a shooting Sunday morning in the Diamond Head area, according to CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now.

The station reported the suspect in the shooting apparently set a home on fire on Hibiscus Drive.

Honolulu Police said the area of Hibiscus Drive was closed because of a police investigation. Video from Hawaii News Now showed several homes on that street engulfed in flames.

CNN has not yet independently confirmed the details of the incident provided by Hawaii News Now.

One witness old Hawaii News Now he heard about 20 shots followed by several more after some time. Inna Simonson, a neighbor, said she recalled seeing a regular police at the home where the suspect lived.

Earlier, FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician Derek Hayes told CNN the FBI was responding to an "active shooter" in Honolulu. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also responding, the agency said on Twitter.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted his "deepest condolences" to the families and friends of the two officers and the department.

"This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai'i," Caldwell wrote.

This story is developing.