Clear

Democratic debate: What commentators are saying on Twitter

Article Image

During the CNN and The Des Moines Register Democratic presidential debate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) expressed trepidation about how President Trump is handling the escalating tension between the US and Iran.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 9:40 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 9:40 PM
Posted By: null

CNN Opinion is curating tweets from commentators on the Democratic debate in Des Moines, Iowa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events