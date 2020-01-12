Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory View Alerts

A gunman is on the run after shooting 5 people at a party in Colorado

Article Image

A gunman is on the run after shooting five people at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, police said.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: Jan 12, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi and Alta Spells, CNN

A gunman is on the run after shooting five people at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, police said early Sunday.

The victims include three juveniles and two adults, and have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the Aurora Police Department tweeted.

Investigators believe there was a party going on at the complex when gunfire broke out, said Officer Matthew Longshore, a police spokesman.

Police are looking for at least once suspect -- a man of an unknown age who was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt. Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact the police.

Aurora is about 10 miles from Denver.

Developing story - more to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events