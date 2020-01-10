The Trump administration is imposing new sanctions on Iran following attacks on US and allied troops earlier this week, Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday.
"The President is issuing an executive order authorizing the imposition of additional sanctions against any individual owning, operating, trading with, or assisting sectors of the Iranian economy including construction, manufacturing, textiles, and mining," Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.
He noted those would be both primary and secondary sanctions and that the executive order allows the US to designate other sectors in the future.
Additionally, the US is announcing 17 specific sanctions against Iran's largest steel and iron manufacturers, three Seychelles-based entities, and a vessel involved in the transfer of products.
The actions, the administration says, will "cut off billions of support to the Iranian regime."
The administration is also sanctioning eight senior Iranian officials who were involved in Tuesday's strike, Mnuchin said.
The announcement, Mnuchin said, is "part of our commitment to stop the Iranian regime's global terrorist activities," noting that the sanctions will be in effect "until Iran stops its terrorist activities and commit to never having a nuclear weapon."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Related Content
- US imposes sanctions on Iranian steel and other metals
- Trump says US will impose steel and aluminum tariffs
- URGENT - US imposes sanctions against Russian oligarchs and government officials
- US imposes sanctions against Russian oligarchs and government officials
- Exclusive: Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif says US addicted to sanctions
- US banks prepare for Iranian cyberattacks as retaliation for sanctions
- US names Russian oligarchs in 'Putin list' but imposes no new sanctions
- Mnuchin vows additional Russia sanctions will be imposed in 'near future'
- US sanctions Iranian bank accused of funneling millions to terror group
- Iranians react to US sanctions as new reality begins to bite